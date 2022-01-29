Witnesses say shooting victim was scared, crying, in her final hours

Jan. 29—One of the women who was allegedly kidnapped in 2018 along with 18-year-old shooting victim Amber Meadows refused in court on Friday to identify the man who she and two other witnesses have said murdered Meadows.

Instead, Destiny Conkle identified him from a photograph.

Conkle testified that she was a hostage in a "nightmare" evening that ended with Conkle seeing her friend's body inside of a suite at the Travel Lodge hotel on Harper Road on July 9, 2018. She testified that she has struggled with substance abuse and said she has been in intense therapy because of the events of the night that Meadows was killed.

When Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons asked Conkle to identify the defendant, Davide Hudson, Conkle turned to face Hudson. Hudson was seated at the defense table with his attorney, Robert Dunlap.

The witness had been emotional during other parts of her testimony, often sobbing. When asked to identify Hudson, she was calm and kept her face blank. She turned and stared at Hudson face-to-face for several seconds before turning away from him.

"I don't see him," she said, flatly, to Parsons, once she had turned away from Hudson.

The statement led to Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick dismissing jurors from the courtroom.

"Would you like some water, some Coke, a coffee?" the judge asked Conkle.

Conkle asked for water, and Parsons asked Kirkpatrick to order Hudson to remove his face mask for Conkle's portion of the testimony.

"We'll go ahead and remove our mask now," Dunlap interjected. "My client will remove his mask now and for the duration of direct and cross (examination of Conkle)."

Jurors re-entered the courtroom, and Parsons presented a photograph of Hudson to Conkle. Conkle identified him on the photo, and Parsons asked Kirkpatrick to note that she had identified Hudson.

"The court will take judicial note of the fact that this witness has identified the defendant, Davide Hudson," said Kirkpatrick, referring to the photograph.

Story continues

Conkle, Meadows and Arileah Lacy had been living in Meadows' car for around a week before the murder, according to testimony.

Under questioning by Dunlap, Conkle admitted she had a struggle with substance abuse but said she had "been clean" on July 9, 2018, when she and the other two women went to Travel Lodge to socialize with Hudson, Tyrique Pearl, Jonathan Bird and Antonio Williams.

She testified that Meadows was not abusing drugs, and she testified under questioning by Parsons that the three women unexpectedly met the three men at Little General in Crab Orchard on the evening of July 8, 2018. They talked about going some place to socialize, eventually deciding on the Travel Lodge.

Pearl knew Lacy, according to statements made in court. Pearl and Bird both testified that Hudson was angry at Meadows' boyfriend, Antoine Brown, because Hudson had reported to them two weeks earlier that he had been out with the three women and Brown and that heroin had been stolen from him inside of the car. Bird said he had told Hudson that Brown was probably responsible.

Conkle, however, testified that she had never met Hudson before that evening.

The conversation in the gas station parking lot was friendly, and the group of seven went to Travel Lodge.

Once inside the hotel room, Conkle testified, "Everything changed."

She said everyone in the group was in the front entry room at first. As the evening wore on, they went to the back bedroom and separated. The men ate, but none of the women were offered food or drugs.

Hudson told them they could not leave but the men made no other verbal threats, she said.

"I seen Hudson had a .38 revolver, silver snub-nosed," she testified. "And other gentleman (Williams) had a black one with a green laser."

She said she did not see Pearl or Bird with guns, although both men testified they were also armed. Bird said under oath Thursday that Hudson confiscated his gun at one point that evening.

Lacy was trying to convince Pearl to let the women go, Conkle testified.

Conkle said she heard "Hudson talking about money Antoine owed" to him and that Hudson "had Amber messaging Antoine on her phone" but Antoine did not reply.

"Her phone got took again," Conkle said, crying, indicating that Hudson took the phone.

"Her demeanor was scared," Conkle said, adding, "I don't think any of us really thought he would take it as far as he did."

When Parsons asked Conkle to describe Meadows' demeanor, Conkle testified, "She was just trying to make sure everybody was OK.

"She was calm but trying to get us out of there, I guess."

Eventually, Hudson "asked" all three women to go in the "back room."

Meadows and Hudson continued to argue, according to Conkle.

"They argued almost the whole time we was in the back room, about the money, about letting us go," said Conkle.

She said the only time any mention was made of allowing the women to leave was, "They was going to let Arielah (Lacy) go to work with somebody with her.

"As soon as she found out we couldn't leave with her, she didn't go."

Conkle testified Hudson "played Russian roulette over and over."

"He put a single bullet in the chamber and spun it and clicked it on our heads," she said, adding he pulled the trigger while the guns were touching the women's heads, on the top and back of their heads. She testified that Hudson put the gun to her head and pulled the trigger and that she witnessed him pulling the trigger with the gun against the heads of Lacy and Meadows, "over and over for a while."

"What goes through a person's mind?" Parsons asked. "What are you thinking at that moment?"

Crying, Conkle said, "I thought we was all going to die tonight. I was scared to die."

She said that all of the men laughed when Hudson pointed a laser from another gun at the girls' heads. She testified all four men participated in the threat and that she did not see Hudson point the gun at the three other men.

None of the other men pointed firearms at the three women, she said.

"I just, I remember chaos," she said, adding she did not recall the doors being blocked but that Hudson had removed the knobs.

Bird testified Thursday that Hudson had ordered that chairs be used to block both doors.

Conkle said that the three women were separated, with Conkle and Lacy moved to the front room and Meadows being left in the back bedroom with Hudson, who had a bag filled with sledge hammers, tools and ammunition.

"I just remember (Meadows and Hudson) arguing, and the gun went off," she said, adding she did not recall why they were arguing. "All the guys that was in the room took off running.

"Hudson was the last in the room.

"He had took his clothes off while I was in the other room."

Bird had testified that Hudson was intoxicated and had smoked marijuana prior to shooting Meadows.

Conkle said Hudson took his guns, the door knobs and ammunition before fleeing and that he dressed.

"I was the last person out of the room," she said, testifying that she saw Meadows' body. "My best friend is gone, for no reason."

Parsons asked Conkle to name "what she got out of testifying."

"More misery, where you live in the past," she said. She added that she can't eat or sleep and that she is in intensive therapy. "I'm so messed up, because of this night."

"This was not a party, was it?" Parsons pressed.

"This was a nightmare," she said.

When Dunlap gave a cross examination, he took a soft approach with Conkle, who was sobbing. He offered her time to collect her emotions.

In a solicitous tone, he asked questions about her past drug use, criminal record for shoplifting and petit larceny and asked her if she had used drugs within two days of Meadows' death.

She said none of the women had used drugs at the time.

Dunlap wanted Conkle to testify about photos of herself that police found on Meadows' phone, but Parsons objected. Kirkpatrick said he would let Beckley Police Detective Morgan Bragg testify and would then issue a decision on whether Conkle could testify about Meadows' cell phone data.

Dunlap also asked Conkle if she was aware of anyone threatening Meadows or anyone who "wanted her dead." Conkle said she was not. When asked by Dunlap, she said she had never said "anything derogatory" about the victim.

Kirkpatrick noted that during a break, Conkle and Meadows' aunt had had a reported 20-second meeting inside of a restroom, with the two hugging and Conkle telling the aunt that Meadows was missed.

In his testimony later Friday, Pearl said that the group had talked about an hour in the parking lot but that nobody mentioned drugs, contradicting Bird's testimony. Pearl said Hudson did not mention the drug debt while talking with the women at LIitle General.

Pearl said that in the room, Hudson told them they were hostages and that nobody could leave. He added he had not taken Hudson's remark seriously and that Pearl would have allowed someone to leave the room.

He added that Hudson had waved a gun around the girls' heads and argued with Meadows about the drugs he said had been stolen.

"The murder victim, she was crying, and Ms. Arileah was like, 'Stop crying, ain't nothing going to happen to you,' stuff like that," he said. "I don't think Arileah and (Conkle) was scared at all.

"I think the murder victim was, though. She was scared."

Initially, Pearl could not recall Meadows' name, eliciting an outraged whisper from Meadows' aunt in the gallery.

He testified he hid Hudson's gun, dovetailing with Bird's testimony that Hudson was looking "frantically" for his gun and that Meadows found it behind a toilet, moments before Hudson turned it on her.

Pearl said he saw Hudson shoot Meadows and that, after he had shot Meadows, Hudson told Pearl that they would have to kill Conkle and Lacy, prompting Pearl to run from the room.

Under questioning by Dunlap, Pearl said that he believed the women had not been prevented from leaving the hotel.

Pearl, Bird and Williams have pleaded guilty to charges related to the case and have agreed to testify against Hudson.