Witnesses sought in fatal stabbing of dog in Nanakuli
Oct. 8—CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in locating witnesses in an animal cruelty case in Nanakuli.
Police said the owner discovered his dog, a 30-to-40 pound brown-and-white pit bull, Shar-Pei mix named "Bully " was missing from his yard at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
His neighbor later informed him that they had found Bully dead with multiple stab wounds in the area of the Ulehawa stream bank.
Police have opened a first-degree cruelty to animals investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or email honolulucrimestoppers.org.