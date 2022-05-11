Witnesses sought after juvenile injured in moped, car collision

Police in Sidney are looking for witnesses after they said a juvenile riding a moped was struck by a car.

The collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

>> Driver crashes into Springfield home, proceeds to take children to school

According to police, an officer arrived at the scene and used a tourniquet on the juvenile’s leg due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Medics took the victim to Wilson Hospital, where they were then transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact Officer O’Brien with Sidney Police at 937-498-2351.