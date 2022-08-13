Witnesses sought after Madera County deputy shoots, wounds one during arrest attempt

A male suspect was shot Friday night by a Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Madera.

The deputy was unharmed and is on paid administrative as the incident is investigated, “as is common with officer-involved shootings,” the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.

The names of the deputy and injured person were not shared, nor was the nature of the suspect’s wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy shot the suspect, whose age was also not provided, around 10:45 p.m. while conducting a “subject check” in the area of Krohn and Ellis streets in Madera. The deputy “immediately provided medical aid until relieved by medics,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The male suspect was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and remained in stable condition Saturday morning.

“He will be facing felony charges of resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Madera Police Department and the Madera County District Attorney’s Office are overseeing the investigation, according to deputies.

Anyone who was in that area that might have seen the incident or the suspect who was shot is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4241. Anonymous tips can be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).