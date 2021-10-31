Witnesses sought in nighttime flare gun shooting into Jeep near Aloha Tower

Oct. 30—CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public's help in an arson case involving a flare gun being shot into a Jeep on Ala Moana Boulevard.

Police said that on Monday night the male driver of a dark sedan shot a flare gun into a white Jeep Renegade near Aloha Tower following a traffic incident involving the two drivers.

The flare gun shot caused the Jeep to catch fire.

Police are looking for witnesses to the 10 :15 p.m. incident or the two vehicles speeding on Ala Moana Boulevard into Waikiki.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or go to or via the P3 Tips app.