Witnesses take the stand in trial of Jeffrey Knight, ex-Cohasset teacher accused of assault

QUINCY — The jury trial of Jeffrey Knight, a former Cohasset teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student, started Monday in a small second-floor courtroom in Quincy District Court.

Prosecutors say Knight, a science and engineering teacher, touched the student in a sexual manner started in 2017, when she was 13 years old. Prosecutors are trying Knight on one charge each of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14, indecent assault and battery on a child older than 14 and assault and battery.

Former Cohasset teacher Jeffery Knight on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Quincy District Court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

A grand jury declined to indict Knight on the charges. An indictment would have moved his case into Superior Court, where more serious crimes are tried.

The case is one of two currently open against Knight after allegations brought by former students.

Knight, in a navy blue blazer and blue tie, huddled with his wife and son before the court session started on Monday. Jury selection finished by noon, and opening arguments followed. Knight's accuser testified Monday afternoon.

Former Cohasset teacher Jeffrey Knight is flanked by his wife and son as he leaves Quincy District Court in November 2019.

Knight is also to testify, as is at least one Cohasset police officer and witnesses to the alleged abuse. The Patriot Ledger does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.

Former Cohasset Middle-High School Principal Carolyn Connolly is also slated to testify. Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Sarah Lelle said in court that Connolly's testimony could run into her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself for failing to tell the state about the student's allegations. The district attorney's office has not charged her in the matter.

The accuser, 14 at the time, first brought the allegations to school administrators in February of 2018. Instead of notifying the state Department of Children and Families, as required by law, administrators tried to conduct their own investigation into the claims.

More: Jeffrey Knight, former Cohasset teacher accused of touching student, goes on trial today

More: Cohasset settles claims with alleged Jeffrey Knight victims for $275,000

Story continues

Connolly was put on leave in 2018 as the Cohasset School District's investigation played out.

Before jury selection began Monday, several final motions were sorted out, and a tense scene played over the inclusion of a potential student witness, found at the last minute.

Former Cohasset teacher Jeffery Knight's trial underway in Quincy District Court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Judge Mark Coven denied letting the prosecution call the witness, saying they had three years to find him and that it was too close to trial to introduce him.

"This is a failing of the Commonwealth to investigate in a timely manner," Coven said.

The trial is expected to last three to four days.

Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

The student's family in the case reached a $175,000 negotiated settlement with the town through mediation earlier this year, avoiding a lawsuit.

Knight's alleged behavior, and the school district's handling of the claims three years ago, caused an uproar with parents at the time. Several school administrators and school committee members left in the months after.

The town denied liability to the family in the settlement, but officials said they believed it was in the best interest of all involved to settle.

Knight also faces sexual assault charges related to a different accuser who claims she was abused between 2014 and 2015. She came forward after reading about charges brought against Knight in the news.

Knight was indicted on those charges – five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 – in 2019. The case is still pending in Norfolk County Superior Court.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription.

Joe Difazio can be reached at jdifazio@patriotledger.com. Follow him on Twitter @jldifazio.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Ex-Cohasset teacher Jeffrey Knight's trial begins, accused of assault