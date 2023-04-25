Witnesses tell police fatal stabbing suspect was intervening on behalf of family member

Apr. 24—A man was charged Monday with first-degree murder for a fatal stabbing that took place at a Stillwater mobile home park.

Michael Angus Bigheart, 42, was arrested Friday following an SPD investigation into the death of 35-year-old Justin Springer.

Witnesses at the scene told police the stabbing occurred after Springer physically abused his girlfriend, who was related to Bigheart, according to an affidavit obtained by the News Press.

Police determined Bigheart was staying at the family members' and Springer's residence during the week of the incident.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police the following occurred:

—The three met at George's Stables shortly after 6 p.m. on April 14. While there, they drank about two pitchers of beer and several shots of liquor, combined.

—They arrived back at the residence around 9 p.m. and continued to drink beer and liquor.

—An argument ensued between Springer and his girlfriend over the condition of the residence and an incident between Springer and the woman's daughter.

—Springer punched through the back window of the woman's vehicle, causing it to completely shatter. She thought he was trying to hit her when this happened.

—Springer then grabbed the woman by the hair, shoved her head down and punched her in the face.

—The teen girl grabbed Springer's hair, attempting to stop him. She told police she saw someone stabbing Springer, but did not see the person's face. She believed it was Bigheart, because she knew it wasn't her mother.

—Bigheart had left the scene by the time police arrived.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office said Springer had seven stab wounds, which pierced his lung, kidney, liver, aorta, colon, stomach and diaphragm and caused "a great deal of damage and blood loss."

Police said the girlfriend was interviewed again this past Wednesday, and she described an incident from about seven years ago when Bigheart pulled a knife on Springer. She said he would often brandish knives during altercations.

Bigheart pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in 2004 in Washington County.

Autopsy report for homeless man found dead under bridge released

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released an autopsy report four months after a person was found dead under a bridge near the 500 block of East Virginia Street.

Travis Austin Chapman, 32, was found on Dec. 13 at 7:45 a.m. The Stillwater Police Department said it was investigating the case as a homicide and was awaiting the medical examiner's report. The autopsy report, finalized on April 10, confirmed the manner of death as a homicide because of a stab wound to the chest.

SPD officers confirmed to the News Press the case is still open.

Autopsy findings include injuries to the skin, sternum and heart. Chapman also had mild cases of the lung diseases pulmonary anthracosis — commonly known as "black lung" — and emphysema.

A report of laboratory analysis showed methamphetamine in his blood.