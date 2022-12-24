Witnesses testify about alleged sex abuse by former Stockton officer

Several people testified about sexual abuse they say they suffered at the hands of former Stockton police Sgt. Nicholas.

The 41-year-old man was charged last month with assault, sodomy and oral copulation by use of force or injury. He is also accused of paying for sex, receiving bribes and accessing a computer system without permission. Prosecutors say the alleged assaults happened while Bloed was on duty.

During his preliminary hearing, Bloed heard, for the first time, what the people whose experiences informed his criminal charges say happened to them.

Some who testified said they felt pressured into having sex with Bloed because he was a police officer. Some said they engaged in consensual sexual acts with Bloed, but intoxication and the possibility of arrest played into their decision. All who testified said they had unusual conversations and text exchanges with Bloed after he approached them in uniform in a police vehicle and asked for their personal phone number.

"(Bloed) was looking for particularly vulnerable people" when pulling people over prior to the alleged assaults, District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar argued last month.

Defense attorney N. Allen Sawyer said his client didn't violate the consent of those who testified and that Bloed's status as a police officer didn't created pressure for the alleged victims to comply.

Many who took the stand painted a different picture of Sawyer's client. The names of the six people who testified are being withheld for their privacy. They included men and women and ranged in age from their early 20s to over 50 years old.

Bloed sat wearing his red jail attire and handcuffs while the witnesses were called to testify.

One woman testified she felt she had no choice but to have sex with Bloed during an encounter sometime between 2019 and 2020. Before the alleged assault, Bloed had already stopped her twice and made sexual comments, she said. At the time of the first stop, she was experiencing money trouble and was living in her car.

Story continues

“I was afraid to say no," she said. "I was afraid he would put me in jail, impound my home, my car.”

On the third stop, the woman said she felt forced to have sex with Bloed.

“I feared and I wanted it to stop. No more harassment, (feeling) worried about where he’s going to be,” she said.

A 35-year-old man also testified about a forced sexual encounter with Bloed. The witness became uncomfortable when asked to describe instances of alleged physical contact with Bloed.

“...because he was a cop. I felt like he just had more authority than me,” the man said.

Two more people who testified said that Bloed pulled them over and asked for their phone numbers, but didn't describe any sexual encounters with the former officer. One man testified that after a police stop, in which he feared Bloed might arrest him for drug use, he started a sexual relationship with Bloed. The witness said he felt the relationship was voluntary.

Several people said that Bloed didn't arrest them, when they were asked by Sawyer. Bloed didn't testify during the proceedings.

More accusers and witnesses are expected to testify when the preliminary hearing continues on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Six testify in sexual assault case against ex-Stockton police officer