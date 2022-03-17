Witnesses testify in Clarksville fatal Walmart employee shooting, case bound over to Grand Jury

Kenneth Mcgilvery testifies about what happened the night of the Walmart employee slaying in Clarksville in Judge Sharon Massey-Grimes Montgomery County courtroom March 16, 2022

Several witnesses on Wednesday afternoon testified regarding what happened the night of the Clarksville Walmart employee slaying, an incident prosecutors believe was a random act of crime.

Defendant Christopher Clark was seen in Judge Sharon Massey-Grimes Montgomery County courtroom this week.

Clark, 42, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the shooting death of William "Billy" T. Eakes Jr., 55, who was a five-year maintenance Walmart employee.

It was previously reported that Clark allegedly stole a bag of chips and a drink from the Fort Campbell Boulevard store on March 1 and fatally shot Eakes of Nashville, several times moments later near the front door.

Here's five takeaways about what happened that night.

Testimony: Eakes was going outside to take a cigarette break

Walmart co-worker Kenneth Mcgilvery testified on Wednesday that the night of the shooting was actually Eakes day off. He came in to work an extra shift.

The store closed at 11 p.m., and the employees were doing their nightly routine, getting the store ready for the next morning when an associate told other employees that a customer was in the store.

William "Billy" Eakes

That's when the employees proceeded to the front, Mcgilvery said.

It was later discovered that Clark allegedly went into the store, grabbed a bag of chips and a drink near the self check out area and exited.

Mcgilvery testified that he, Eakes and another employee were walking towards the front door that the customer was exiting to close the doors behind him.

That's when one of the employees received a call on a walkie talkie about everyone taking a break since it was almost midnight, he said.

Mcgilvery went to the register to purchase some cigarettes, while Eakes continued to exit out the front door for his break, moments after the customer left.

Video surveillance

Eakes' family members wept as the court showed video surveillance recovered from the front outside area of the store. On the video, viewers could see a man dressed in red with blue jeans, thought to be Clark, exiting the store and Eakes exiting shortly after.

Moments later, Eakes collapsed to the ground.

"He just turned around and started shooting," Mcgilvery said.

Clarksville Police Department lead detective Cooper Goble testified that Eakes' manner of death was homicide caused by gunshot wounds. It was not disclosed how many times Eakes was shot.

Mcgilvery said he did not get a good look at the individual who shot Eakes, but based on the clothing, he knew it was the same person who had exited the store.

Cousin: 'He stole my gun and snuck out the house.'

Miranda Foy, Clark's cousin, testified that she reported her gun stolen from her Clarksville home the night of the shooting. Clark was residing at her home after traveling from South Carolina. He had been in Tennessee only two weeks before the shooting.

Foy said she owned a .380 caliber handgun that was kept in a safe inside her residence. She said the night of March 1, she went upstairs to put her daughter to bed.

"I came back to my bedroom ... and somebody was in my safe," Foy said. "He stole my gun and snuck out the house." That's when Foy called the police. She also mentioned that three magazines were also taken from the safe.

After the shooting, a .380 caliber gun and magazines were located during a K9 track, which is consistent with the eight .380 caliber shell casings that were recovered from the scene of the shooting, according to police testimony.

Eye witness

Jaedan Buchanan testified that he was sitting in the Walmart parking lot waiting to pick someone up from work at midnight. That's when he witnessed the shooting.

"I seen an individual shooting at (Eakes)," he said. "He (the shooter) ran past my passenger window."

He said he quickly parked his car and got out to try and assist Eakes.

He stated that the shooter had on a red hat, red hoodie and blue jeans, and later identified Clark.

Clark was located in the woods behind Planet Fitness on Fort Campbell Boulevard around 12:11 a.m. and was then taken into custody without incident.

Bond increased, previous criminal record

General District Attorney Robert Nash suggested Clark to be held without bond due to the incident and his criminal history.

Defendant Christopher Clark March 16, 2022

Nash stated that Clark has several aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and robbery convictions from Washington County, TN in early 2000.

"We see this is just a random killing at Walmart," he said.

Clark also had a separate probation violation matter.

Judge Massey-Grimes increased Clark's bond from $250,000 to $500,000, and the case has been bound over to a Montgomery County grand jury.

Clark is being represented by attorney David Haggard.

Eakes family has created a GoFundMe for those who would like to donate in his memory.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.

