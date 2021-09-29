Witnesses say Union County woman kept child from eating; defense cites mental illness

Sep. 29—The trial of a New Columbia woman accused of child endangerment opened Tuesday with testimony from eight witnesses, the withdrawal of one charge against the defendant, a failed motion for acquittal, and a dozen people in the audience turning their face masks inside out on the order of Union County's president judge.

Supporters of the alleged victim in the case, a then-9-year-old girl, wore matching masks that read "No Excuse for Child Abuse." When a witness took the stand wearing the mask, Judge Michael Hudock excused the jury and ordered the woman and the other supporters in the courtroom to replace the masks. He agreed they could turn them inside out. One woman had to cover a T-shirt with a similar message.

"They told us it was intimidation," Heather Agee, sister of the now 13-year-old girl, later said.

Melissa Lin Keister, 39, stands accused of intentionally starving a child under her guardianship in 2018 and forcing her to sleep inside a square taped to her near-empty bedroom's hardwood floor — without blankets and sometimes nearly nude while under video monitoring.

State Trooper Adam Depauw and Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson accuse Keister of withholding food as punishment.

Keister is being prosecuted on a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child filed at the time of her arrest in 2019. Johnson withdrew a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person Tuesday morning. Another misdemeanor count of neglect of care was previously dismissed in district court.

Keister's defense attorneys Angela Lovecchio and Peter Campana hold that their client worked with professionals to overcome mental health issues the girl was diagnosed with: Reactive Attachment Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Oppositional Defiance Disorder. Lovecchio's opening statement said the problems were caused by the child's unstable upbringing, which led her birth mother to turn her over to the care of Keister. She's since been adopted by another woman.

The child's mental health caused her to lash out, the attorneys said, risk self-harm and frequently refuse food out of defiance. The child was found incompetent to testify at trial earlier this year, though she observed Tuesday's entire proceedings in the courtroom.

Keister's defense claims the monitoring was necessary to prevent the child from hurting herself. Her window was boarded over to keep her from leaping out and the square was taped to keep the child in the view of the camera and away from a heater and burning herself, Keister's attorneys said.

"The evidence will show the behavior is a result of mental illness and nothing Melissa Keister did," Lovecchio said.

Dr. Pat Bruno, a pediatrician and specialist in abuse cases, told the court that the child gained 28 pounds and grew 2 inches taller in just six months after she was removed from Keister's care in April 2018. The child had been in the top percentile for her lack of weight, Bruno said, adding that she suffered reddening of her skin and sleep deprivation.

"Take 100 kids (her age) and she weighs less than essentially all of them," Bruno said. "She looked sort of wasted away, like a kid with chronic malnourishment."

Under cross-examination, Bruno confirmed to Campana that other vital signs like blood pressure and temperature were normal.

Kara Plank and Janelle Watkins each testified that they observed Keister consistently deny food to the girl, though the defense worked to cast doubt on the frequency and circumstances of the observations. Watkins told the court she saw the child forced by Keister to sit on her knees, or her hands or stand in a corner while others ate.

"She was never allowed to eat," Watkins said.

Melissa Moon, who was an overnight aide to the child, cited her own notes in documenting times the child barely slept without a bed or when Keister ordered Moon to keep the girl from sleeping huddled on her knees, which caused swelling in her face from pressing on the floor. The defense used those same notes to underscore that mental illness is at play.

"The tape was put in the middle of the floor so she wouldn't burn herself, correct?" Lovecchio asked.

"Yes," Moon said.

Chelsea Smith, a daytime aide, said that if Keister caught the child "stealing food," she would force open her mouth and probe for evidence. If Keister was convinced the child stole food, even picking old food like an olive from the floor, she wouldn't get her next meal, Smith said.

Lovecchio prodded Smith, whose notes frequently documented instances stating the girl had eaten well, questioning her why she waited two months to report Keister to Union County Children & Youth if she was convinced she was being abused.

"She's so good at manipulating people to make you think this was supposed to happen," Smith said of Keister.

Rebecca Lindauer, a physician assistant, removed the Reactive Attachment Disorder diagnosis from the girl. She said the symptoms disappeared. In cases like that, after six months, a diagnosis should be removed, she said. It was approved by her physician supervisors. The defense, however, established that the removal occurred in about five months and that PTSD and other disorders remained.

Johnson persistently cross-examined the defense's first and only witness Tuesday, Nicole Cowperthwait, who worked with the child in a counseling capacity. The witness frequently said she couldn't recall specific details when questioned, and Johnson challenged her assertion that the child "chose" to stay awake overnight during the period she had no bed and slept on the floor — to which Cowperthwait said she had no knowledge.

Campana motioned to Hudock after Johnson rested his case to acquit Keister. He argued the prosecution didn't establish a case. He said he would "allow that Keister may have withheld" food as a discipline but that there was no evidence she prevented her entirely from eating. Hudock dismissed the motion before Johnson even had a chance to retort.

The trial continues today and is scheduled to move into Thursday. Keister told the court that she is planning to testify.