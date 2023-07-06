Witnesstestifiesseeing accused killer fleeing Hartford fatal 2019 shooting

Jul. 6—"He was running like everybody else," Kinchen said of Thorpe, now 30, who lived on Hartford's Asylum Avenue when the shooting occurred in early August 2019 but has been in jail, held in lieu of high bond, since his arrest later that month.

Roberto Vargas, 23, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and died in the shooting.

Kinchen, 57, is also an inmate and wore a prison uniform and handcuffs on the witness stand. He testified that he is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center after being accused of leaving a halfway house and failing to return.

Online court records show that he was arrested April 12 on a charge of first-degree escape, which can include escaping from a halfway house, and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Kinchen testified that he was using crack cocaine with a friend at the time of the shooting. He acknowledged under cross examination by defense lawyer Walter D. Hussey that he has been addicted for "a long time."

Kinchen said he only met Thorpe "a couple of times," but had bought crack from him. He said Thorpe had "fronted" him some crack and called his apartment from the street on the night of the shooting, seeking payment for the drugs. Kinchen said he threw money out the window to Thorpe.

The shooting occurred several minutes before 3 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2019 in the 200 block of Farmington Avenue, Hartford Police Officer Dylan Gervais testified.

Surveillance cameras at a restaurant across Farmington Avenue from where the shooting occurred captured some of what happened. The videos were played for the jury in Thorpe's trial on Wednesday. But the shooting occurred in a dark area that appears distant on the video, and it was difficult to make out precisely what happened.

Police identified Thorpe as the suspect less than two weeks after the shooting. He was taken into custody after members of the Hartford police Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task and Manchester police located him at the Manchester apartment complex, Cicero said.

Testimony is expected to continue on Thursday.