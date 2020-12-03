WiTricity licenses wireless charging technology to Delta Electronics for Industrial Applications

·4 min read

Wireless charging enables 24/7 productivity, improved logistics, safety and maintenance in industrial settings

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity, the industry pioneer in wireless power transfer over distance, today announced that it has licensed its wireless charging technology to Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. The agreement enables Delta to build and sell wireless charging systems for a broad range of industrial equipment, such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), mobile robots, and electric forklift trucks.

Delta's solutions serve global customers in various manufacturing and service industries such as automotive, telecom and IT, food and beverage, textiles, building systems, plastics and rubber, printing and packaging, and machine tools. Delta has global sales, product development, and manufacturing capabilities.

"Delta remains focused on promising technologies that can improve the competitive edge of its products and solutions," said Roger Ogden, General Manager, Industrial and Medical Business Unit, Delta. "Wireless charging is expected to bring substantial benefits to factory automation in regards to improved equipment productivity, safety and reliability, and reduces the total cost of ownership for equipment. Access to WiTricity technology will help Delta to provide efficient and versatile systems in the market."

WiTricity's wireless charging technology enables efficient, hands-free, and connector-free charging. With WiTricity technology, charging occurs automatically — without any human intervention or physical docking. As traditional electrical connectors for robotic docking stations are known to be failure prone and a safety hazard, wireless charging improves system reliability and safety. Wireless charging stations can be deployed throughout a factory or warehouse, enabling "opportunity charging" as mobile systems move through a facility. Wireless charging products based on WiTricity technology can be deployed in systems over a wide range of power levels, from a few hundred watts for small mobile robots, to tens of kilowatts for forklift trucks, even to hundreds of kilowatts for heavy machinery.

"Wireless charging and autonomy are critical components of electric mobility—whether deployed on city streets or in factories and warehouses. For full scale factory automation, people must be taken out of the charging process," said Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity. "Delta is at the forefront of this movement, providing industrial customers with benefits that no plug-in charging system could realize. We're proud to work with Delta on the future of factory automation."

For more information about Delta, visit: https://www.deltathailand.com/

For more information about WiTricity, visit: www.witricity.com

About WiTricity

WiTricity develops wireless power solutions using its patented magnetic resonance technology. WiTricity works with top global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to deploy EV wireless charging, helping realize a future of transportation that is electrified, shared and autonomous. See how WiTricity makes EV charging easy, transparent and hands-free. Get to know WiTricity.

Following its 2019 acquisition of the Qualcomm Halo IP portfolio and technology, WiTricity has solidified its position as the "go-to" provider of EV wireless charging technology and intellectual property to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. Technology licenses have been announced with Toyota, Mahle, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen, Anjie Wireless, Yura, VIE, Green Power, and Lumen Freedom. WiTricity is actively supporting global standards development for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the China National GB Standard.

Visit us, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL

