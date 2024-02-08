Witty messages between Barberton businesses a sign of good times

Jeremy Clemetson, owner of the Anna Bean Coffee Company, stands in front of the company's sign Monday in Barberton.

Jeremy Clemetson is at it again.

The owner of East of Chicago Pizza and Anna Bean Coffee Co., both in Barberton, has a history of posting billboards and signs outside his businesses with catchy, often pun-laced messages.

They tend to be attention-grabbers and provoke comment and — usually — appreciation in the community. Some, though, some have spurred criticism, including an East of Chicago billboard with a too-far headline that caught the attention of CNN Headline News and other media outside the Akron area in 2020.

Clemetson's signs are garnering attention again. This time, however, the sign messages aren't controversial or scary, even if they're occasionally risqué.

Starting a 'sign war'

The "sign war" started between Anna Bean and East of Chicago Jan. 29 and sparked more than a few friendly quips between the two establishments.

By the end of the week on Friday, dozens of Barberton and Norton businesses had jumped into the fray, each posting messages directed at Clemetson's businesses or others in the 44203 area code. Businesses without marquee signs used whiteboards with written messages and posted to social media.

"Probably close to 30, if you count people who wrote a sign on a [whiteboard]," Clemetson said Friday. "A lot of people are joining in."

Sundaes, sausages and roses

Some of the best and some of the "wurst" sign examples from the "war" include:

The Anna Bean Coffee Company displays a cheeky message Monday taking credit for stirring up the sign wars in Barberton.

Skoops Ice Cream: Hey BHS Need a lesson? Try Sundae School.

Al's Corner Restaurant: We wanted in on the sign war, but sausage jokes are the wurst.

Durbin Magic Freeze: EOC Durbin's free cone day is coming soon! When is your free pizza day?

Mancan: Roses are red… Violets are blue… If you don't stop making signs and get to work… You'll need a job too!!!

Caines Flowers: Men, this Valentine's Day remember rose before bros!!

Sydmor's Jewelry and Loan: All of the signs are very funny. Come See us if you need to borrow money.

You get the picture.

Getting schooled in the sign wars

By Friday, Clemetson was doing an interview with News 5 Cleveland about the "war," which had expanded beyond commercial establishments.

Organizations like the Barberton schools and Barberton Public Library couldn't resist joining the fun.

Owner Jeremy Clemetson's East of Chicago Pizza on Shannon Avenue is one of the instigators of Barberton's sign wars.

Some samples:

Barberton Public Library responding to Barberton Tree Service: They throw a lot of shade.

Barberton High School: Watch out! You're about to get schooled!

Barberton Intermediate School: All other signs are intermediate to ours!

Barberton Primary: Sign wars are as easy as ABC… 1 2 3.

Ann Hutchison, director of the Barberton Public Library, said the library jumped in and has received good publicity and positive feedback from its messages.

"I have yet to see a negative comment about it," she said. "This has brought a spark to the town that I think it needed."

Mayor William Judge also participated, holding a sign next to city of Akron, New Franklin and Norton signs that read "Who is winning the sign war? Let William be the Judge of that!" Photos were posted on Facebook and the city's website.

Sign war good for business, good for the heart

Clemetson said he was going to pull the plug on the back-and-forth signage after a few days, but then it went viral.

"The day it hit hard last week, we were going to stop," he said. "Then Magic City Subs decided to have a sign war against us."

He said the attention has boosted business about 35% at Anna Bean and a bit at the always busy East of Chicago.

The messages began in good fun and have continued that way, Clemetson said. Many of the business owners and employees know each other and are enjoying the back-and-forth, along with the publicity it has brought, he said.

On Monday, Clemetson delivered heart-shaped pizzas to several of the participating businesses.

'It brings us all together'

Kelsey Brooker, office manager Mulch Makers of Ohio in Norton, said the sign war "made our week."

"I texted … Barberton Tree Service and said, 'We have to get in on this — why not make it fun?'" she said. "I jumped at the chance."

Like others, Brooker said the sign war drew positive attention to the Norton company.

"It's gotten so much publicity for the local businesses," she said. "I feel it brings us all together."

