Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Shares Rose in the Third Quarter

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron International Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 11.51% (Institutional Shares), compared to a 9.91% decline for its principal benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. Due to global weakness in equities and bonds, the fund lagged behind its two benchmark indices, the all-cap growth proxy and MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) develops and markets a cloud-based platform. On November 1, 2022, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) stock closed at $83.84 per share. One-month return of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was -0.29%, and its shares lost 54.59% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has a market capitalization of $4.818 billion.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is a leading provider of website software for small companies. Shares were up as investors responded positively to the company’s increased focus on profitability, which more than offset continued weakness in new customer additions following rapid growth early in the pandemic. We retain conviction in the company’s long-term opportunity, as it serves a large addressable market (small businesses seeking a web presence) with leading product solutions and an attractive, subscription-based revenue model."

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) at the end of the second quarter which was 24 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in another article and shared the list of growth stocks that Cathie Wood is buying. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

