Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Updates '19 View

Wix.com Ltd. WIX reported third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.43%. Notably, the bottom line also improved 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Total revenues surged 26% year over year to $196.8 million. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.48%. Nonetheless, figure came within management’s guided range of $196 million to $198 million.



The year-over-year increase in the top line can primarily be attributed to robust product offering and higher sales of complementary products. Further, growing user and premium subscription base were other positives.



Shares Down on Bleak Q4 View



Shares of Wix declined 7.7% on Nov 14, on bleak fourth-quarter revenue outlook. For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $204-$206 million, suggesting growth of 24-25% from the year-ago quarter. The guidance takes impact of foreign exchange rates into account. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $207.15 million.







Notably, the stock has returned 38.6% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 21.2%.



Key Metrics in Q3



Collections during the reported quarter came in at $205.9 million, up 26% year over year, attributable to expansion of new products, enhancement of existing products and improvement in pricing strategies. Management had projected collections in the range of $204-$206 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange movement limited growth. On a constant currency basis, collections would have been $207 million, up 27% year over year.



The company witnessed better-than-expected conversion and retention in user cohorts. The company added a total of 114,000 net premium subscriptions in the reported quarter, which came in at 4.4 million as of Sep 30, 2019 (up 15% year over year).



Wix added 5.5 million registered users during the reported quarter. Registered users as of Sep 30, 2019 came in at 160 million, up 17% year over year.



During the reported quarter, average revenue per subscription (ARPS) improved 8% year over year to $175. The surge can primarily be attributed to solid adoption of higher priced subscription packages.



In the first three quarters, collections from first quarter 2019 user cohort increased 10% year over year. The company anticipates future collections (over next eight years) from all existing cohorts to be roughly $6.1 billion, up 24% year over year.



Notably, Average Collections per Subscription (ACPS) of the latest annual subscriptions in the US improved 39% on a year-over-year basis and came in at $247 in the third quarter.



Noteworthy Developments



Corvid by Wix, designed to aid developers manage their workflow in a streamlined manner, is gaining adoption. Moreover, management is optimistic on growing penetration rate of Wix Payments.



During the reported quarter, the company launched Wix Fitness to aid studio owners and fitness instructors to manage business websites and leverage Wix App.



Wix is expanding Customer Solutions organization. The company has launched 24/7 global customer support in nine languages and is enhancing facilities to provide support to users.



Additionally, in the reported quarter, Wix partnered NTT Town Page to aid NTT enhance Wix platform based online business across Japan. The company also announced opening of a Customer Support Center in Tokyo in the second quarter. The center is aimed at improving the company’s international market reach, which favors growth prospects.



We believe that these product innovations and partnership deals bode well for Wix.



Moreover, incremental adoption of innovative digital services including Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Wix Logo Maker, Wix Answers, Ascend by Wix, Wix Turbo, Wix Payments, among others are other positives.

