Wix Launches Extended eCommerce Solution

Comprehensive eCommerce capabilities offer merchants unprecedented access to advanced online business and retail tools and integrated payment solutions

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com , Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), the leader in website creation, announced today the launch of an extended eCommerce solution .

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.) More

The new Wix eCommerce solution provides merchants, entrepreneurs and retail brands of all sizes must-have features like customizable branded storefronts and carts, multi-channel sales, hassle-free dropshipping, native payment processing at competitive rates with Wix Payments , professional analytics and report creation, extensive shipping and fulfillment capabilities, and more. The extended eCommerce solution can be further enhanced with Ascend by Wix , a complete CRM and marketing product suite, and Corvid by Wix , a comprehensive web development platform.

"Now more than ever, owners need a comprehensive platform to move every aspect of their business online," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO. "Online shopping has entered a stage of hyper growth, and businesses need the resources to meet this increasing demand. From selling products or services and getting paid online, to managing finances, fulfillment, sales channels and more, our new eCommerce functionalities are designed to help our customers sell anything, anywhere."

The Wix eCommerce solution allows retailers, brands and merchants to build and scale their eCommerce business, from optimized shopping and payment experiences for customers, to business and finance management tools. It includes:

Online store with customizable branded storefront, cart and checkout.

with customizable branded storefront, cart and checkout. Access to thousands of high-quality products and seamless dropshipping with Modalyst .

. Multi-language site and in-cart multi-currency convertor.

Product subscriptions for recurring revenue from product sales.

Automated sales tax calculations with Avalara.

calculations with Avalara. Secure payment solutions for a variety of businesses, including CBD , events and more.

, events and more. Integrated payment management and competitive payment processing rates with Wix Payments .

. Integrated sales channels including social media and marketplaces.

Streamlined order and fulfillment management through a single platform.

through a single platform. USPS shipping integration with up to 70% discount on shipping rates.

Extensive shipping & fulfillment solutions, including integration with warehousing and 3PL services powered by Corvid by Wix .

. Integration with Ascend by Wix , a complete CRM and marketing product suite.

, a complete CRM and marketing product suite. Customizable business automations, like abandoned cart recovery.

Advanced business reports with out-of-the-box reports and the ability to customize or create your own.

A variety of professional eCommerce partner apps in the Wix App Market .

Wix invested heavily in extending its eCommerce capabilities, including acquiring inkFrog to enable marketplace and sales channel integrations, as well as adding many more professional eCommerce partner apps in the Wix App Market . Partner apps include solutions for dropshipping with Modalyst, print on demand with Printful and Printify, fulfillment with Shippo, ShipBob and other local and international fulfillment partners, customer reviews with KudoBuzz, loyalty and rewards with Smile.io, Google Shopping & Search ads with AdScale, and more.

"In two years, my business went from just me and my Wix site to 40 employees, my own fulfillment center and over 22 million dollars in revenue," said Crystal Etienne , Founder and CEO of Ruby Love . "From the beginning, I built my business on Wix and use the same template to this day. As Ruby Love grew, we started to rely on more of Wix's eCommerce features like custom shipping rules, real-time order tracking and integrated shipping labels. The ability to scale my business on a single, comprehensive platform has allowed us to grow faster and bigger than I ever imagined."

To further empower business owners, Wix launched the Wix eCommerce School . Through this portal, users can access live and on-demand sessions to learn from successful Wix merchants, eCommerce agencies and insider experts.

To learn more about new Wix's eCommerce solutions and start selling today visit www.wix.com/ecommerce .