Wixom man defended others with hockey stick in Jan. 6 insurrection, lawyer said

Mar. 12—A Wixom man accused of assaulting police with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 insurrection was only trying to defend others who he believed were in danger of being trampled, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Michael Joseph Foy's lawyer made the claims in a Wednesday motion requesting bond for the 29-year-old man who was arrested Jan. 25 on various federal charges, including forcible assault on an officer and entering a restricted building with the intent to disrupt government business.

Federal prosecutors said Foy on Jan. 6 struck law enforcement at least 10 times with a hockey stick that had carried a President Donald Trump flag earlier in the day. He later rallied others to climb through broken windows in the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said, citing a YouTube video and police body camera footage.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris ordered that Foy remain detained while his case transferred from Michigan to the district court in Washington, D.C.

But his lawyers on Wednesday petitioned the D.C. court to relent and grant Foy bond.

"Mr. Foy is innocent of assault because his actions were legally justifiable," wrote A.J. Kramer, a federal public defender representing Foy. "He saw individuals in imminent danger of bodily harm and used a reasonable amount of force to protect and defend those people who were being trampled."

The filing included letters from Foy's friends, family neighbors and former Marine colleagues attesting to his character as a "protector" and a "quiet, shy" individual.

"On January 6th of 2021 there were so many ingredients into that recipe," wrote Michael Foy's father Joseph Foy. "I know for a fact my son did not go there with any ill intent to do anyone harm. I truly believe emotions and bad decisions were the recipe for the day. So please don't let one day define my son. I love him dearly and need him."

A former Marine with no criminal history, Foy has struggled with alcohol abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, according to prosecutors.

From November through January, Foy was "inundated" by reports from Trump and "internet news sources" that the election was being stolen and Foy "believed what he was told," Kramer wrote.

Foy initially had not planned to attend the Washington protest, Kramer wrote, "but in the early morning hours of Jan. 6, he decided to drive from his home in Michigan to the district."

"He had no intentions of violence, insurrection, entering the Capitol or obstructing the certification," the lawyer wrote. "He wanted to hear President Trump speak in person and voice his support for the incumbent who told him that the election was not yet completed."

After Trump's speech, Foy moved with other protesters toward the portico outside the Capitol's west entrance. There he began swinging his hockey stick to clear people as pushing between police and protesters trapped some in danger of being trampled, including Rosanne Boyland who was later dragged from the steps and declared dead, Kramer wrote.

"Those twenty-five seconds of chaos, precipitated by individuals falling and getting crushed, are not representative of whether Mr. Foy is a danger to the community outside of those very unusual circumstances," Kramer wrote.

