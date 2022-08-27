Wiz Khalifa's Performance Ends Abruptly, People Assumed They Heard Gun Shots

Wiz Khalifa’s performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana ended with chaos. Dozens of fans who gathered at the outdoor venue on Friday ran for their lives, fearing that they may have heard gun shots around 10:30 p.m., the IndyStar reports.

Some climbed fences to escape the chaos and others searched for any exit they could find. People cried and held each other amid the mayhem while many also made phone calls in the parking lot. Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately after stopping the music.

In a press release on Saturday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said no weapons were found at the scene. Three people reported minor injuries and they were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that there was not a shooting during the concert, but there was a disturbance on the lawn, WISH-TV reports. Deputies said the people involved in the disturbance ran off before officers arrived.

BREAKING: Everyone just fled the @wizkhalifa show at @ruoffmusicenter. People were screaming about shooting. We all ran out… climbed fences, did anything to get out. — Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) August 27, 2022

Khalifa was performing as part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic. The “See You Again” artist, who was about 45 minutes into his show when it abruptly ended, was performing the last set of the night.