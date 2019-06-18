Wizards owner stays patient, shoots down Ujiri rumors

Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis will not rush to hire a new president of basketball operations.

Leonsis told the Washington Post on Tuesday that interim president Tommy Sheppard will remain in charge through this week's NBA draft and the start of the league's free-agent signing period, which begins June 30. Sheppard has served as interim leader for the past 11 weeks.

"I am very happy with the work and preparation Tommy Sheppard, Coach (Scott) Brooks and our staff have done and I'm confident we'll execute both the draft and free agency in an expert manner," Leonsis said in a statement published by the Post. "Having that confidence has given me the freedom to continue the conversations I've been having on how to build a great organization and, as a result, I don't expect to make any decisions before the start of free agency."

Leonsis also denied reports that the Wizards had pursued Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri for nearly $10 million a year. Ujiri built a championship roster north of the border.

"We have not commented on the many rumors surrounding potential candidates during this process, but I wanted to make an exception in this case out of respect to the Raptors organization as they celebrate their well-deserved championship," Leonsis said. "Any reports that we have interest in Masai Ujiri as a candidate are simply not true, and we have never planned in any way to ask for permission to speak to him during our process."

The Wizards fired executive Ernie Grunfeld in early April. The team has the No. 9 pick in the draft.

--Field Level Media