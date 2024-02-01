Wizards welcome: A ‘magical’ Harry Potter-inspired pop-up bar is about to open in KC

Non-Muggles, read on.

Kansas City’s Power & Light District is hosting a witchy pop-up bar in Leinie Lodge that aims to rival The Leaky Cauldron.

The Sorcerer’s Speakeasy at 1323 Walnut St. will serve “butter brew,” Death Eater Negronis and other potion-infused spirits.

The drinks and “magical” atmosphere will likely remind patrons of a popular series about wizards, said marketing manager Alicia Cook. (Harry Potter, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named for copyright reasons.)

Leinie Lodge also hosted the Tinsel Tavern pop-up for Christmas, and the SpookEasy during Halloween.

Sorcerer’s will serve customers starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout February.

Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 are trivia nights, perfect for Ravenclaws wanting to flex their cerebral strength.

The food menu includes magic snitch snacks, dragon’s tail soup and Forbidden Forest broccoli and cheese soup. Keep your butter brew mug as a souvenir, Cook said.

“People are more than welcome to dress in costume or represent their favorite character,” Cook added. “There’s definitely a really passionate audience about the wizarding world.”

While reservations aren’t required, they’re encouraged via powerandlightdistrict.com/events.