Wizz Air expects Q1 operating loss amid staff shortages, supply snags

FILE PHOTO: A Wizz Air plane is de-iced before flight at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw
·1 min read

(Reuters) - European budget airline Wizz Air on Wednesday forecast an operating loss for the first quarter of the current fiscal year and reported a bigger annual loss, amid disruptions in the wider industry due to staff shortages at airports and supply-chain snags.

The London-listed group said demand for the summer was strong, but operational challenges had forced it to deploy extra resources to minimize disruptions.

Airports across Europe in the past week have struggled to cope with a rebound in demand, with British airports in particular facing chaos as a school half-term holiday coincided with the platinum jubilee holiday weekend.

"The industry is witnessing supply-chain issues across airports, including in our network. Shortages of staff in air traffic control, security and other parts of the supply-chain are impacting airlines, our employees and our customers directly," Chief Executive Officer József Váradi said.

Wizz Air reported a loss of 642.5 million euros ($686.58 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with a loss of 576 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9358 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Spirent Communications...

  • Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher among top 10 college football coaching rivalries

    Joining the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher spat, these pairings represent the most venomous off-field rivalries in the history of college football coaching.

  • China's Tencent to launch flagship game 'Honor of Kings' worldwide

    China's Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday that it will release its flagship mobile game "Honor of Kings" globally by the end of the year as the domestic internet giant pivots to the international gaming market. The Shenzhen-based company's multiplayer action game, played mostly in China, has been consistently its most profitable, raking in $10 billion in revenue between its 2015 launch and September last year, according to data firm Sensor Tower. Tencent's international launch of the top-grossing game reflects the company's focus on expanding globally because the domestic market has become fiercely competitive and bruised by a harsh regulatory crackdown.

  • Early 2022 California Primary Election results come in

    23ABC takes a look at some of the early results for races around the state and the county.

  • GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

    Republicans picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor, nominating former network meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on his pledges to rein in state spending, shore up policing and unleash already record-setting oil production. Ronchetti won by a wide margin in a field of five candidates that included state Rep. Rebecca Dow, a prominent voice among Republicans in the Legislature. The GOP nominee, a family man joined on the victory stage by his wife and school-aged daughters, pledged to back police officers by restoring immunity from prosecution and blasted Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a lengthy suspension of in-person teaching and student proficiency testing during the pandemic.

  • Karen Bass and Rick Caruso head to runoff in Los Angeles mayoral race

    Candidates head to November rematch after neither one secures enough votes to win outright in primary

  • Dip in US Futures Takes Some Shine Off Stock Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose in Asia, spurred by Chinese technology shares, while US and European equity futures were mixed in choppy trading.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsAn Asia-Pacific share gauge added about 1% on W

  • Novavax Surges After FDA Panel Votes In Favor Of Its Covid Shot

    An FDA panel voted nearly unanimously in favor of Novavax's Covid shot on Tuesday. And, in after-hours trading, NVAX stock surged.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • British Airways Is Making It Easier to Fly to London This Summer With 4 New U.S. Routes

    The airline will be flying from Portland to London for the first time.

  • Frontier Airlines to add daily nonstop service between Baltimore, Las Vegas

    The roundtrip flights to and from Las Vegas will also serve Buffalo, New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Kansas City, Missouri.

  • Boris Johnson's COVID response 'a joke,' irked airline chief says

    (Reuters) -A leading airline industry official on Tuesday blasted British politicians for criticizing long airport lines and canceled flights once COVID-19 cases eased and in turn assailed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own response to the pandemic. In response, a British Department for Transport spokesperson said the UK was the first country in the G7 to remove all travel restrictions, but its priority was protecting public health and the measures it introduced "bought vital time for the rollout of our successful vaccine programme." Earlier this month British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told airlines to stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab recently told Sky News that carriers should have recruited more.