Wizz Air Holdings (LON:WIZZ) shareholders are up 7.2% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 58% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 49% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 39% in the last three months.

While the last year has been tough for Wizz Air Holdings shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Wizz Air Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Wizz Air Holdings saw its revenue grow by 125%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 58%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Wizz Air Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Wizz Air Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

While the broader market lost about 4.8% in the twelve months, Wizz Air Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 58%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wizz Air Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wizz Air Holdings that you should be aware of.

