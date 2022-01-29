Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), which a week ago released some disappointing third-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at €408m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of €2.08 some 105% larger than what the analysts had predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Wizz Air Holdings after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Wizz Air Holdings' 23 analysts is for revenues of €3.63b in 2023, which would reflect a major 158% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Wizz Air Holdings forecast to report a statutory profit of €2.37 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €3.59b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.79 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at UK£48.79, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Wizz Air Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£67.70 and the most bearish at UK£34.84 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Wizz Air Holdings shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Wizz Air Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 113% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 33% per year. Not only are Wizz Air Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Wizz Air Holdings. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Wizz Air Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Wizz Air Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

