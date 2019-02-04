Is Wizz Air Holdings Plc’s (LON:WIZZ) 15% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Wizz Air Holdings:

0.15 = €292m ÷ (€2.5b – €689m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Wizz Air Holdings has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Wizz Air Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Wizz Air Holdings’s ROCE appears to be around the 15% average of the Airlines industry. Separate from Wizz Air Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

As we can see, Wizz Air Holdings currently has an ROCE of 15%, less than the 28% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Wizz Air Holdings.

How Wizz Air Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Wizz Air Holdings has total assets of €2.5b and current liabilities of €689m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Wizz Air Holdings’s ROCE

With that in mind, Wizz Air Holdings’s ROCE appears pretty good. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Wizz Air Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.