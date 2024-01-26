WJBF announce 2024 Jefferson Awards winner during ceremony

Taji Johnson is one of them , he was nominated for giving your best in February of last year. Now, just 10 years old, he took home the Jefferson Award Thursday, representing the CSRA.

johnson has a heart for helping the homeless and purchases tents to give them shelter.

” well, sometimes we will give out food to them and we give out socks covers” said Taji Johnson , 2024 Jefferson Award Winner.

Johnson says it’s an unexplainable, feeling to give such act of kindness at a young age.

“it kind of makes me sad and happy at the same time” said Johnson

For more than 50 years the Jefferson awards has celebrated public service both at a local and national level.

Dr. Beth Newton is the founder of ‘ something for Alex’ in memory of her son and a former Jefferson award winner.

As she walks away and passes the torch, Newton says she’s grateful.

” the giving your best partners worked with us and we were able to collect and donate 400 fans to the clients at manner, which is in our area at Thomson we had a 5K in our form to raise money for a scholarships we did a blanket drive at Christmas ” said Newton.

Johnson will head to New York City to represent our area at the national level for the Jefferson Awards.