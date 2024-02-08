WKU police investigate death at fraternity house. No foul play suspected

Western Kentucky University police are investigating a death that happened at a fraternity house, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The death happened at the WKU Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house, which is on Chestnut Street in Bowling Green. Phillip Weaver, from the coroner’s office, said the student was a man and no foul play was suspected.

The coroner’s office was on-scene at the fraternity house Wednesday afternoon. Weaver said the name of the student is being withheld until his family is notified.

An investigation by the WKU Police Department is ongoing. Representatives for WKU and WKUPD weren’t immediately available to provide further comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.