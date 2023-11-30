WKYC meteorologist Hollie Strano pleads guilty to OVI charge after Thanksgiving crash

WKYC TV on-air meteorologist Hollie Strano pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of an OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, after she crashed her car on Akron-Peninsula Road on Thanksgiving.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Court Magistrate Alan Medvick ordered her to pay a fine of $375 and attend a six-day driver intervention program. Her license was also suspended for a year.

She is eligible to apply for work-related driving privileges after Dec. 7.

A report provided by the city states Cuyahoga Falls police were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and found Strano driving a 2023 Cadillac XT5 SUV that was driving outside of its lane. The officer reported he began following her as she allegedly reached 70 mph in a 35 mph zone heading toward the Akron border.

A dashcam video the department released shows an officer following a vehicle, which goes left over the center line before gradually veering the opposite direction until it drives off the right side of the road and strikes a utility pole.

Police said Strano had a blood alcohol level of 0.244%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: WKYC meteorologist Hollie Strano pleads guilty to OVI charge