WKYC TV on-air meteorologist Hollie Strano was arrested and charged with an OVI after crashing her car on Akron-Peninsula Road on Thanksgiving, the TV station and other media outlets reported.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Court, Cleveland Scene reported.

WKYC said Cuyahoga Falls police were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver around 7:30 p.m. Police found Strano driving an SUV and began following her as she allegedly reached 70 mph in a 35 mph zone heading toward the Akron border.

More: Driver charged with 10th OVI hits police officer's cruiser in Brunswick Hills

A dashcam video the department released to news outlets shows an officer following a vehicle, which goes left over the center line before gradually veering the opposite direction until it drives off the right side of the road and strikes a utility pole.

The station reports police said Strano had a blood alcohol level of 0.244%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

The crash happened in front of the Towpath Tennis Center in Akron, where a fire hydrant was also struck. Strano declined medical treatment and was released to a third party, the TV station reported.

Micki Byrnes, general manager at WKYC Studios, told the station, "This is a personnel matter and we are not going to comment at this time."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: WKYC meteorologist Strano charged with OVI following Thanksgiving crash