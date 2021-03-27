WL police investigate gas station burglary

Mar. 27—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police are continuing to investigate a burglary at the Valero gas station and convenience store that occurred early Friday where multiple suspects used a chain attached to a pickup truck to rip the door off the business, police said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Valero, located at 269 Main St., police said.

Police had received multiple 911 calls about a red pickup truck smashing into the building and multiple suspects breaking in, police said.

Although the suspects fled prior to the arrival of police, video footage showed that they used what appeared to be a chain attached to the pickup truck to rip the front door off the building, police said.

At the time police sent out a press release on the incident, it was unknown whether anything was stolen from the business.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 860-627-1461.