WLFI-TV18 reporter arrested on allegation of drunken driving

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — WLFI-TV18 multi-media journalist Cameron DeBlasio, 25, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated around 3:50 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said they watched DeBlasio drive down Brown Street and pull into the Tapawingo Park parking lot, which was closed to the public at the time.

DeBlasio then parked his car perpendicular to the other parking spaces, which the officers found "odd," according to police.

Officers knocked on DeBlasio’s car window and made contact with him. When speaking to him, they believed he appeared to be impaired and asked him to do a field sobriety test and a chemical test, police said.

The latter test allegedly showed DeBlasio had a blood alcohol content of over .10, according to police, although when asked exactly what his BAC reading was, police explained that they do not provide BAC results for media releases.

The J&C reached out to WLFI-TV18 regarding DeBlasio's current employment status and for a comment on the matter.

At the time of reporting, the Journal & Courier had not heard back from WLFI-TV18.

As of now, DeBlasio is still listed on their “Meet the Team” webpage, although his Twitter had been deactivated at the time of reporting.

DeBlasio’s case has been sent to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

