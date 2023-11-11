WLKY High School Playbook Replay
WLKY High School Playbook Replay
Dobbs has been on four different teams since December, so it's no surprise he led the Vikings to a dramatic win just days after they traded for him. Here's why he's uniquely equipped to handle it all.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
The 2023 AL MVP finalist is partnering with New Balance to get kids in Japan involved in baseball.
Compared to the immediate high of smoking cannabis, the high of edibles can take several hours, leading some impatient teens to take more — and causing intense and unpredictable highs.
Release date "sparked a movement" in hip-hop, Wu-Tang chief RZA says.
Omegle, a popular online chat service that allowed individuals to connect and talk with strangers, has shut down after more than 14 years citing growing misuse of the platform, including in committing "unspeakably heinous crimes." The site, founded in 2009 by a then 18-year-old programmer and high school student Leif K-Brooks, was bootstrapped throughout its existence.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
James Madison is one of two undefeated Group of Five teams in college football but will only make a bowl game if there aren't enough six-win teams.
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a math class.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
Chase Young said he could immediately tell the difference when he stepped in the San Francisco 49ers building.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to this weekend’s biggest football games as well as the biggest story in college football: what to do with Michigan in the case of their ever-evolving sign-stealing scandal.
As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.
A week after the mass shooting in Maine, sports figures and celebrities from New England sent their support to Lewiston, Maine.
Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall.
Thanks to their nonslip rubber soles, you can also sport ’em outdoors — and they're nearly 30% off right now.
"Music weeklies would try to de-fang the term by making light of it and fun of it. They would call it ‘goff.' ... Any time people try to mock you, they're afraid."
Mountains of research show that drug education strategies of the 1980s and 90s were ineffective. Schools are hoping an updated approach will have more of an impact.
The NBA will have its biggest rookie debut in years on Wednesday night.