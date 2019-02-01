Is Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Wm Morrison Supermarkets:

0.072 = UK£466m ÷ (UK£9.9b – UK£3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2018.)

So, Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Does Wm Morrison Supermarkets Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s ROCE is around the 8.0% average reported by the Consumer Retailing industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

As we can see, Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an ROCE of 7.2% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 2.1%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Wm Morrison Supermarkets.

How Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets has total assets of UK£9.9b and current liabilities of UK£3.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.