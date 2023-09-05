WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Tuesday weather
WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Tuesday weather
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
Goldman Sachs top economist reveals a somewhat contrarian take on the US consumer for 2024.
It’s unclear how long Murphy will be sidelined, or if he will need surgery.
According to Nvidia, $600 billion is tied to a major bet on accelerated computing.
YouTuber Jacksepticeye (Seán William McLoughlin) claimed MrBeast has made the platform about "views, money and popularity."
A second former Trump administration official goes to trial on contempt of Congress charges, the 14th Amendment drumbeat grows louder, and co-defendants in the Georgia election interference and classified documents cases begin turning against the former president.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Google is introducing new on-the-fly updates for its Android apps including a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility updates for the Lookup app. The new Assistant widget is about surfacing timely glanceable updates including weather alerts, travel updates, and upcoming event reminders. The company is also adding Zoom and Webex by Cisco support for Android Auto, which was originally announced in May.
Get the TechCrunch+ Roundup newsletter in your inbox! To receive the TechCrunch+ Roundup as an email each Tuesday and Friday, scroll down to find the “sign up for newsletters” section on this page, select “TechCrunch+ Roundup,” enter your email, and click “subscribe.”
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
Warner Bros. Discovery lowered its full-year profit outlook amid the ongoing double strike in Hollywood.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev stopped play late Monday and called out a fan who allegedly yelled “the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world.”
Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-three seed in the women's bracket in two days.
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
As has been pointed out many, many times, lack of diversity is an ongoing problem in the tech startup and VC landscape. Zoom in on the Nordics region, and the lack of diversity sadly becomes even more acute. A report in 2020 revealed that the previous 10 years witnessed all-men founding teams never receiving less than 83% of Nordic VC funding, while all-women teams received barely 2.2% of funding.
A tool you should consider adding to your collection is a digital torque wrench. It makes accurate measurements and applies the correct amount of torque.
The share of million-dollar homes is rising across the US, leaving many homebuyers with few affordable options.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.