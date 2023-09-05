WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Tuesday weather

TechCrunch

Google is introducing new on-the-fly updates for its Android apps including a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility updates for the Lookup app. The new Assistant widget is about surfacing timely glanceable updates including weather alerts, travel updates, and upcoming event reminders. The company is also adding Zoom and Webex by Cisco support for Android Auto, which was originally announced in May.