WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday weather
It's cold outside, so spend evenings watching the hottest films on this incredibly affordable projector.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
Tagovailoa has used all five seasons of his eligibility but could get a waiver for a sixth.
The Mariners are reportedly working on another trade with the Rays.
Brantley was a five-time All-Star and part of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Riot Games has released a brand new teaser trailer for the much-awaited second season of Arcane that's slated to hit Netflix this November.
Aurora and automotive supplier Continental have wrapped up the first phase of a more than $300 million project to mass produce autonomous vehicle hardware for commercial self-driving trucks. The two companies said Friday that the design and system architecture of an autonomous vehicle hardware kit is now complete.
Samsung is partnering with Tesla and Hyundai to expand SmartThings into the areas of home energy and vehicle/home automation.
The Braves appear to like Sale enough to keep him around for 2025 before he has pitched a single inning for the team.
Now you'll always remember to walk the dog and take your meds, thanks to these genius memory-joggers.
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold, it's time to gear up and face the chill head-on. Here are clothing choices that can make all the difference.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado comes with small price increases on almost all trims, and slightly larger increases for trims with the 6.2-liter V8.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Tesla has unveiled its EV delivery and production figures for 2023, and the company had another banner year — but has Chinese rival BYD close behind.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be more flexible, this top seller belongs in your cart.