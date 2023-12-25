WMATA: Metro’s Red Line service partially restored

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that Red Line service was partially restored on Monday morning.

Service at Gallery Place and Judiciary Square was restored. Service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place, however, remains closed as part of WMATA’s Red Line construction project.

Passengers can use shuttle buses to get from Dupont Circle and Gallery Place as construction continues.

