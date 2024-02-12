WMBF sports director accused of threatening to kill bar owner hours after Super Bowl

WMBF sports director Dave Ackert was accused of threatening to kill a bar owner while “highly” intoxicated, according to a police report.

Ackert, 30, was charged early Monday morning by Horry County Police with public intoxication after being at a Myrtle Beach area bar.

WMBF told The Sun News Monday that they do not comment on personnel matters. A reporter asked to speak to Ackert at the news station but was not transferred. The Sun News sent an email to Ackert Monday, but it was not immediately returned as of publication.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m., hours after the Super Bowl, which took place Sunday.

A person who called police said that Ackert entered a bar through the backdoor and ordered a beer, according to the incident report. The bar, owner later came and took his beer away because Ackert was “highly intoxicated.” Ackert then threatened to kill the bar owners.

The bar is listed in the report as being at 4803 Highway 17 Bypass, which is where Barfield’s Bar was formerly located. Barfield’s shut down in the fall after a series of violent incidents, The Sun News reported. Barfield’s shared a parking lot with Klocker’s Tavern, which is still in operation.

According to the report, the caller told police that Ackert was escorted out of the bar and continued to threaten people outside. An Uber was called for him and Ackert refused to get into the vehicle because the driver was the “assassin,” the police report said.

Police arrived and found Ackert intoxicated outside. The officer tried unsuccessfully to get him a ride home before arresting him and bringing him to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was released at 10:30 a.m., according to the online booking website.

Ackert has been with WMBF as the sports director since September 2022, according to WMBF.