WMHS teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

A West Monroe High School teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a report by KNOE.

Tatum Hatch, 32 of West Monroe was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies were contacted by the West Monroe Police Department on Dec. 15 regarding a 15-year-old student who alleged he was in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher, according to authorities. Authorities contacted the student's father who told them that his son alleged the relationship was ongoing for a year and a half.

Hatch was released Thursday after posting a $10,000 bond.

