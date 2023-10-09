WNBA finals opener: Las Vegas Aces top New York Liberty
Are the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty forming an East versus West rivalry in the WNBA? Erica Ayala, a CBS Sports WNBA analyst, joins CBS News to discuss the WNBA Finals opener.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledges Dearica Hamby's discrimination complaint, and Sabrina Ionescu's busy weekend in Las Vegas.
Jackie Young went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to lift the Aces in Game 1.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
As their regular season wound down, players held a meeting in which the veterans went over what to expect in the postseason.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
Here are the takeaways from the end of the regular season and the 2023 WNBA postseason TV schedule for the first round.
