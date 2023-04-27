WNBA player Brittney Griner gets emotional as she speaks out after detention in Russia

Associated Press

A new monument and garden celebrating and honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Coretta Scott King was dedicated on Thursday, which would have been her 96th birthday. The Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden and monument sits on the grounds of The King Center in Atlanta, which she founded in 1968 to memorialize the life, work, legacy and commitment to nonviolence of her husband, slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “The magnitude of her contributions to humanity are yet to be known," the Rev. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, said of her mother.