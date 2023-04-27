WNBA player Brittney Griner gets emotional as she speaks out after detention in Russia
WNBA player Brittney Griner got emotional during a press conference and said she will not play overseas again, unless it's to represent her country.
Mercury star Brittney Griner is set to make her return to the court next month and no one is more excited than her teammate Diana Taurasi.
A new monument and garden celebrating and honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Coretta Scott King was dedicated on Thursday, which would have been her 96th birthday. The Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden and monument sits on the grounds of The King Center in Atlanta, which she founded in 1968 to memorialize the life, work, legacy and commitment to nonviolence of her husband, slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “The magnitude of her contributions to humanity are yet to be known," the Rev. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, said of her mother.
The guitar hero posted a clip of his own multi-instrumental performance of 'How Long Have You Been Blind,' which Belafonte often played live.
The Late Late Show host reflected on his move to the U.S. almost a decade ago during an interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show
The annual CinemaCon is being hosted between April 24 and April 27 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Cam Heyward says Siaki Ika reminds him of Casey Hampton and we couldn't agree more.
The head of Brazil's lower house authorized on Wednesday the creation of a committee to investigate Americanas, the retailer at the center of a nearly $4 billion accounting scandal. Arthur Lira gave the green light to create the so-called CPI committee, which will include 27 federal lawmakers appointed by party leaders, the lower house said in a statement posted on its website. Americanas did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Stephen Jones admitted this week the 26th overall pick may not be a prime candidate for a second contract. Moreover, the Cowboys need another running back. Robinson would be a home-run selection — if he gets to them.
Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour became Fort Bragg garrison's senior enlisted adviser Feb. 24.
While it is clear Manchester United would love to have a centre-forward of Harry Kane's quality leading their line, Spurs could be forgiven for casting envious glances in the direction of the opposition dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.
Raccoon dogs blamed for the Covid pandemic were not responsible, new analysis suggests, after samples at a Wuhan market were found to contain virtually no virus.
Scott Fitterer said on Adam Schefter's podcast the Bears offered the No. 1 pick to the Panthers directly after the NFL combine.
The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Tennessee’s recently-signed law that bans gender-affirming care for minors, alleging the law violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed the bill banning the care last month, making it just one of a number of Republican-led states that have taken similar…
Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...
Save up to 52 percent on versatile mini, midi, and maxi dresses
Sheeran was sued in 2014 by the heirs of the late "Let's Get It On" songwriter Ed Townsend, who allege the British singer ripped off the tune with "Thinking Out Loud"
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country is prepared to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. South Africa has expressed frustration about how the arrest warrant will impact an upcoming BRICS summit in which Putin, Ramaphosa, and the leaders of Brazil, India and…
Joe Mazzulla spoke about Ime Udoka becoming the head coach of the Houston Rockets and explained why he values forgiveness and second chances in life.
Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari shares the recipe for her favorite egg-based breakfast
Sunland Derby winner Wild On Ice euthanized after injury while preparing for Kentucky Derby his owner confirmed on Thursday morning.