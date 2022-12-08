WNBA star Brittney Griner released after prisoner swap between US and Russia

Benzinga

The Pentagon has split a six-year $9 billion contract for cloud computing services among Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). The U.S. Department of Defense's move came a year after scrapping a previous contract marred by accusations of political interference by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and bogged down by legal challenges, the Financial Times reports. The Join