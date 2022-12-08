WNBA star Brittney Griner released after prisoner swap between US and Russia
President Joe Biden announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian imprisonment after a prisoner swap.
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines as WNBA star Brittney Griner is freed from Russia in a prisoner swap, Theranos's Sunny Balwani is sentenced to 13 years in prison, Indiana sues TikTok over security concerns, and tech giants like Apple and Alphabet land a Pentagon deal.
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers reacted to the news of Brittney Griner's release from Russian custody on Thursday.
Repeated Russian missile attacks on Ukraine include cruise missiles that were manufactured several months after Western sanctions were supposed to make that difficult, The New York Times reported on Dec. 5.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael named host of revived Golden Globes
(Bloomberg) -- European energy heavyweights dominated a government auction of offshore wind rights Wednesday, with successful bidders spending a combined $757 million on leases for floating renewable power projects along the coast of California.
The NYPD has arrested a suspect on suspicion of a hate crime in connection with an incident where a Jewish man and his son were shot with a BB gun outside a kosher market.
Officer Carol Darch said Dean never said the word “gun” or said that he saw someone with a firearm before he shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home.
Dr Richard Stoll, a university professor from Houston, Texas, who specialises in international relations, explains how prisoner swaps can work between countries.
Photographer Jennifer Hadley took the top prize in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards with her photo titled "Not So Cat-Like Reflexes."
The selections for the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, or JWCC, were made public Wednesday in a list of contracts published by the Pentagon.
America's transformation on the freedom to marry provides an inspiring road map for moving forward, writes founder of the Freedom to Marry campaign.
Ukrainian servicemen managed to shoot down an overflying Russian Kh-101 cruise missile with heavy machine gun and assault rifle fire, during Moscow’s Dec. 5 massive missile strike, press service of the Ukrainian National Guard reported via Facebook.
Jaylen Smith was elected mayor of Earle, Ark., on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States.
“This is the most evil act committed by an absolute monster that I have ever had to investigate,” the police chief said.
The Pentagon has split a six-year $9 billion contract for cloud computing services among Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). The U.S. Department of Defense's move came a year after scrapping a previous contract marred by accusations of political interference by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and bogged down by legal challenges, the Financial Times reports. The Join
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook eyed building chips in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade to reduce dependence on international territories. Cook said Apple would expand its relationship with crucial supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) at a TSMC facility under construction in Phoenix in the presence of President Joe Biden and executives from chip companies, Bloomberg reports. Cook voiced his plans to deepen relations with its existing supplier wh
(Reuters) -The U.S. government's first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean. The auction began on Tuesday and ended Wednesday, the offshore wind industry's first chance to snag leases in waters off the U.S. West Coast. It was a milestone in the global expansion of floating wind, a fledgling technology necessary in deep waters like those off the coast of California.
Phil Longo engineered a high-powered offense for four years, and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. also leaving.