WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug charges
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug charges.
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug charges.
During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINAA Russian court has found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty on drug smuggling charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison.The verdict came down shortly after prosecutors demanded she be sentenced to nine years and six months behind bars, just six months shy of the maximum punishment provided for by Russian law. The decision was swiftly condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden, who called it “unacceptable” and demanded her immediate release in a statement. The WNBA and NBA al
A judge denied the request; the lawyer for Sandy Hook parents said the mistrial request was like Jones' lawyer reaching for "a fig leaf over his own malpractice."
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
Infowars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
A family of five, including two elementary school-age girls, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside an Orlando home, police told reporters.
When a postmaster in Bogalusa, Louisiana, noticed numerous birthday cards sent from his office in October 2020 were never delivered — and that a courier had been spotted stuffing greeting cards down his pants — an investigation was launched, prosecutors say.
Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.
The security guard, Kimberly Potts, told investigators that she thought a 16-year-old's blood was makeup as part of an active shooter drill, the victims' families said.View Entire Post ›
Officials also found two decomposing bodies during their investigation.
“I wish it was a nightmare, but unfortunately it is a reality.”
A Texas jury will decide how much Alex Jones owes the parents of a Sandy Hook victim for falsely claiming that the 2012 school shooting was a hoax.
Officers found the family of 5 while conducting a well-being check Tuesday afternoon.
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system and addressed police with slurred speech during his arrest on May 28.
Courtesy Irving Police Department“Help! My dad shot me.”Desperate pleas were some of the last words 17-year-old Sarah Said uttered in a New Year’s Day 911 call from the back of her father’s taxi outside Dallas, Texas.The audio dates from 2008, just moments after prosecutors say Yaser Said shot his daughter and her sister, 18-year-old Amina, in an “honor killing,” having learned they had begun dating and that he could no longer “control them.” It also came after the daughters hatched a plan to es
The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist faced up to a decade behind bars.
A Waynesboro man is held on $50,000 bail following an assault during what he called a "sleep study," according to police.
“I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson told WFAA-TV. “They told me to put some weapon down. I didn’t know what they were talking about.”
Elizabeth Griffin, the fourth suspect in a Colorado murder investigation, has been arrested in New Mexico. The 23-year-old was arrested in Las Cruces on Monday.
A woman was arrested over the weekend after she drove a golf cart on Interstate 95 in southern Brevard County, prompting a trucker to pull her over and take away her keys, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman had an opened bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in her bag, police said.