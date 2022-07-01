WNBA's Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russia
American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial in Moscow Friday, months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian basketball team. (July 1)
STORY: The trial began in Russia Friday for a U.S. basketball star accused of bringing hashish oil into the country.Brittney Griner heard the drug charges against her that could lead to 10 years in a Russian jail. She was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia.The case is unfolding against a backdrop of high tension between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. officials say Griner has been wrongfully detained.Elizabeth Rood, a U.S. diplomat based in Russia, said she was able to speak with Griner in the courtroom."She is doing as well as can be expected in these difficult circumstances, and she asked me to convey that she's in good spirits and is keeping up the faith. The Russian Federation has wrongfully detained Miss Griner. Wrongful detention is unacceptable, wherever it occurs, and it endangers the safety of everyone traveling, living, working, studying abroad. I can assure you that the United States government at the very highest levels is working very hard to bring Miss Griner - as well as all wrongfully detained U.S. citizens - safely home."Griner, who has played regularly in Russia and in the WNBA, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, allegedly with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.Griner told Reuters she was finding detention hard because she doesn't speak Russian, and that she was unable to keep up her fitness.Her lawyers declined to say how she planned to plead.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week there was "no higher priority" than bringing home Griner and other Americans "illegally detained" abroad.The next hearing is set for July 7th.
Griner, a star in the U.S.-based Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, unleashing a broader confrontation with the West. U.S. officials and a score of athletes have called for the release of Griner - or "BG" as she is known to basketball fans.
A prayer vigil was held at the Russian Consulate in New York City, to show support for basketball superstar Brittney Griner, who could face years in prison after she was arrested in February for having hashish oil.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is standing trial over drug charges in Russia and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Get the latest updates on her case.
The first day of WNBA star Brittney Giner's trial in Russia has wrapped up. She could face 10 years in prison for alleged drug smuggling, but the U.S. says she is wrongfully detained. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and William Pomerantz, acting director of the Kennan Insitute, explain the latest on her trial and the potential to free her through a prisoner swap.
Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 135 days and now the WNBA star is finally having her day in court. On Friday, Griner arrived at Khimki City Court outside Moscow, handcuffed and wearing a Jimi Hendrix t-shirt.
Given Russia's 99% conviction rate, the WNBA star's most realistic path to freedom is via a prisoner swap negotiated between the US and Russia. Her trial set to begin July 1.