WNC children testify against man accused of 23 counts related to child rape

Johnathon Jessi McKinney, seen here May 3, 2021 in Transylvania County Superior Court, is on trial for 23 felony counts related to child rape. Two of the child accusers testified against him July 18, 2023.

Warning: This story contains descriptions of child sexual abuse.

BREVARD - Two teenagers who accused a man of nearly two dozen sexual offenses against minors took the stand in Transylvania County Superior Court July 18, describing in disturbing detail simulated sex acts, fondling and rape they said they endured as children.

While all the children's names were used in open court, the Citizen Times is not publishing them as a measure of protection and will refer to them as Child 1 and Child 2. There are three children named as victims among the 23 felony counts against Johnathon Jessi McKinney, 38, formerly of the Sapphire area in the west of the county. But just two minors testified at the July 18 hearing.

Child 1 talked of enjoying hanging out with friends and riding horses. The child, now a teenager, also testified about watching a younger relative being made to simulate sex with Child 2, and of personal experience being groped and forced into sex by McKinney.

"It was really uncomfortable. And I was confused. I didn't know what was going on at the time. But I felt like it was wrong. And I think he just left when he was done doing that because I remember just falling asleep," Child 1 said.

The trial will continue July 19 with expected testimony from a forensic interviewer, Assistant District Attorney Beth Dierauf said.

The assaults, which date back to 2013, began when the child was younger than 10 years old and continued until around early teenage years, according to testimony that was heard with McKinney in another room watching on one-way video, a stipulation set by Judge George Bell. Prosecutors asked for that and for McKinney's relatives to not be in court during the testimony after a psychologist testified a day prior that direct contact with McKinney could re-traumatize the child and even lead to suicide.

Questioning a child's memory

McKinney's attorney Jack Stewart, of Asheville, noted how there were many things the witnesses acknowledged not remembering. Stewart said Child 1 testified about things not mentioned during prior years in interviews and questioning by counselors and law enforcement.

"You said Jessi came in and he cuddled up next to you, remember that? I think you said it felt weird because it had been a long time ... and you said he told you, 'Don't do that. You know what you are doing,' Stewart said.

"And then you said you went back to sleep. And at some point you testified as you were waking up you saw your dad off the bed pulling up his underwear and at some point he left. Now you have never given account of any of those events I just asked you about ever in any interview or any statement ... isn't that true?"

The child answered yes. Stewart also noted that the child talked about going hunting multiple times with McKinney and recalling nearly every time becoming partially undressed but did not remember how it happened.

"In other words, you never said he touched you or did anything to you. You just remember your underwear and your pants being pulled down."

He asked why in safe spaces with counselors and Det. Mark Ellenberger of the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, the child had not reported the things.

The child said they had not been ready to talk about what happened. And in many cases "did not feel completely safe."

"And I was also just scared and uncomfortable to talk about it because I think anyone would do anything or anything would happen," the minor said.

"The last time I said something they just sent me back there (to his home). So, my thought was they were just going to send me back to his house, and then I was scared to talk about it."

The child said they were forced to talk about it after Child 2 reported it to other adults in early 2021.

More: Man charged by Asheville police with child sex crime, trafficking

Child 2 testified that day in court that the two children were coloring, lying on a bed in the bedroom used by McKinney and his then-wife, Brittany. The children went to sleep and McKinney came in, Child 2 said.

"I woke up to him on top of me," Child 2 said. "He took my sweat pants off. He forced himself on me."

McKinney stopped the rape because the other child began waking up, Child 2 said.

McKinney, whose last address was in Etowah in Henderson County, was arrested April 28, 2021, by Transylvania County sherriff's deputies on multiple grand jury indictments of felony child sexual assault offenses.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond but was able to post it, according to a county clerk.

McKinney works with his family's tree service company in Transylvania County.

At his appearance, the bond remained the same but additional conditions were added to his release, including that he is to have no contact with the victims or the victims’ families.

The family of one of the child victims filed a complaint with the sheriff's office in early 2021. A grand jury released indictments in April of that year, two days before his arrest.

According to previous Citizen Times reporting, McKinney had been arrested in 2016 in Transylvania County in a separate case and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, but bonded out of jail.

More: Families of alleged rape, murder victims try to remove DA Greg Newman for 'unrepentant misconduct'

More: District Attorney Greg Newman removed from office; only 3rd removal in NC history

According to court documents, in October 2017, the felony charge was dropped by then-District Attorney Greg Newman’s office, which then charged McKinney with a new, misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. McKinney pleaded guilty to that charge and was sentenced to time served – one day in jail.

McKinney was not required to register as a sex offender. However, the court ordered McKinney to have a sex offender evaluation by a psychologist within 60 days, to stay away from the children involved in the case, and not to be alone with any children under the age of 16 unless they were his biological children.

Newman was removed from office as DA for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties during a special hearing in April 2021, in part due to his mishandling of a previous child rape case.

He was replaced in May of that year by DA Andrew Murray, who could be seen in court this week sitting in the audience and at times comforting the two child witnesses.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Children testify against North Carolina man accused of child rape