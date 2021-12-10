WNC man shot during attempted break-in on Blue Ridge Parkway pleads guilty

Anthony Robert Jones, 25, of Barnardsville, will spend at least four years in prison for an attempted break-in that resulted in a shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway Sept. 4, 2020.

A Barnardsville man will spend at least four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from an attempted vehicle break-in that led to a shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway in September 2020.

Anthony Robert Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and three misdemeanors Dec. 6, Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Jones and his sister, Andrea Renea Jones, 24, attempted to break into a Dodge van on the parkway around 3 a.m. Sept. 4, 2020, near Milepost 364 at Craggy Gardens, one of the most popular spots along the scenic roadway, about 20 miles northeast of Asheville.

The owner of the van, Jesse Kokotek, 44, of Tampa, Florida, told the Citizen Times he was traveling from Tampa to Damascus, Virginia, Sept. 4 when he decided to pull over and sleep at the Craggy Garden Visitor Center.

Overnight sleeping in a vehicle is prohibited on the parkway "for visitor safety," according to the National Park Service.

Law enforcement responded to calls regarding gunshots near Craggy Gardens around 3 a.m. Sept. 4, 2020.

Kokotek said Anthony Jones tried to open the van's doors before climbing on top and prying open a vent fan.

“He put his hand inside the screen in that vent fan, and I fired two shots," Kokotek said, adding that his gun was a Glock 9 mm pistol.

Anthony Jones was transported to Mission Hospital, the Sherriff's Office release stated. Law enforcement detained Kokotek after the shooting for questioning but ultimately brought no charges against him.

“I was supposed to feel safe on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Kokotek told the Citizen Times. “The fact that I had to defend myself in this manner, it's upsetting.”

Anthony Jones’ attorney, Jack Stewart, did not respond to a request for comment.

Anthony and Andrea Jones were arrested Sept. 9 and charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, damage to property, possession of stolen property and larceny, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Jones’ guilty plea Dec. 6 resulted in a sentence of four to six years from Superior Court Judge Marvin Pope, who retired last year but still occasionally works on special commission, Williams said.

Andrea Jones is was also set to enter a plea during the week of Dec. 6, according to a Superior Court motion and plea calendar.

Neither Andrea Jones nor her attorney, Janna Allison, responded to requests for comment.

The parkway, which runs 469 miles from Virginia, passes through Asheville and ends at the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is the most-visited unit of the National Park Service, with 14.1 million visitors in 2020.

Shelby Harris is a reporter covering breaking news, education and other topics. She can be reached at sharris@citizentimes.com or on Twitter @_shelbyharris.

