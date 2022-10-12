WNS (Holdings) Limited's (NYSE:WNS) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that WNS (Holdings)'s (NYSE:WNS) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on WNS (Holdings)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WNS (Holdings) is:

20% = US$138m ÷ US$705m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

WNS (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, WNS (Holdings) seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. This certainly adds some context to WNS (Holdings)'s moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing WNS (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WNS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is WNS (Holdings) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that WNS (Holdings) doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with WNS (Holdings)'s performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

