WNS (Holdings)'s (NYSE:WNS) five-year earnings growth trails the splendid shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) share price has soared 117% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Meanwhile the share price is 4.4% higher than it was a week ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for WNS (Holdings) investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

View our latest analysis for WNS (Holdings)

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, WNS (Holdings) achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 17% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of WNS (Holdings)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that WNS (Holdings) returned a loss of 3.7% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 21%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 17% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Is WNS (Holdings) cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here