WNY officials "disappointed" after U.S. extends land border travel again
WNY officials "disappointed" after U.S. extends land border travel again
WNY officials "disappointed" after U.S. extends land border travel again
A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr
Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.
The administration should require travelers to show proof of vaccination. It will go a long way toward keeping nation safe and airlines busy.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one
Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'
The Lincoln Project is calling out Texas governor Greg Abbott after a television ad was pulled blasting his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.
Israel assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using an AI-powered weapon that required no on-site operatives, per The New York Times.
Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.
The conversation occurred as Obama rode with the incoming president and Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri from the White House to the Capitol.
The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?
France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in fury after Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with French firm Naval Group.
The program is making good progress, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.
"I’m not talking about him, but yet he still wants to talk about the Sept. 29, 2020 debate," the Fox News host said.
The adults-only Scarlet Lady will begin sailing fully vaccinated from Miami to the Caribbeans this October. Take a look inside the new cruise ship.
Maria Butina, a spy jailed and deported by the US, has been elected to Russia's parliament. Insider spoke to Patrick Byrne about their relationship.
The senator isn't a Trump loyalist, and it's coming back to haunt him
The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Bernie Sanders that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
"With all due respect, governor, your way is failing," CNN's Jake Tapper said. "Are you going to try to change anything to change this horrible statistic from what you're doing already?"
Serbs in the north of Kosovo blocked roads on Monday near border crossings with Serbia after authorities barred cars with Serbian licence plates from coming into Kosovo. Kosovo police are forcing all drivers from Serbia to remove or hide their car plates and use temporary printed registration details that are valid for 60 days and cost 5 euros. Serbia, which lost control of Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombing, does not recognise Kosovo and has not been allowing cars with Kosovo licence plates to enter the country.