WNY tourism spending hits $2.2 billion
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
Women are asking men how often they think about the Roman Empire. What they're learning is surprising.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
Save over 30% on these shatterproof Edison-style bulbs that emit a soft amber glow.
Shoppers and dermatologists alike are wild about these effective but gentle overnight strips.
"This was not a vanity thing," Shepherd said of her decision.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
When Plaid won TechCrunch Disrupt 2013’s Hackathon, it wasn’t even Plaid yet. Since then, the startup has taken a journey full of twists and turns, including its scuppered acquisition by Visa, followed by a funding round that put it at a $13.4 billion valuation, to the lows of a privacy class action lawsuit and layoffs last year. In a wide-ranging conversation at this year’s Disrupt, founder Zach Perret talked candidly about all those topics.
As the most valuable company in the world, Apple extends its massive footprint into every corner of industry that it touches. With that footprint comes a vast responsibility to conduct itself responsibly in terms of sourcing materials, labor and the energy necessary to ship well over two billion mobile devices on its course to becoming an unprecedented $3 trillion company. A decade ago, Apple brought in Lisa Jackson, former head of the EPA under the Obama administration, to steward its strategy on environmental issues.
Google is developing an AI-powered microscope that incorporates intelligence enhancements to overlay visual indicators in real-time, allegedly making it easier to classify samples and identify cancer cells. The tool is being prototyped and rolled in partnership with the Department of Defense.
Get ready for the cooler weather with these boots, sneakers and loafers.
Your body will thank you, but your wallet might appreciate one of the cheaper options out there.
After several messy months in court, and with her claiming she's running out of money, the estranged couple reach an agreement to end their marriage after 18 years.
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
In our most recent fintech survey, Mary Ann Azevedo delves into what's happening with valuations, AI and other pertinent questions on current fintech trends. In Tim De Chant's two-part series (part 1 and part 2) on fusion power, he takes a look at the hurdles that fusion power needs to clear to really change how energy is produced and consumed across the planet. Alex Wilhelm explores how startups use the cloud and what their general strategy has been with regards to single- and multi-cloud setups.
As organizations shift their operations to the cloud, they're experiencing more security incidents -- the result of challenges around the transitions from on-premises to remote data and infrastructure management. According to a recent survey, 80% of companies experienced at least one cloud security issue in 2022, while 27% suffered a breach with a public cloud provider -- up 10% from 2021. Per Grand View Research, the enterprise data management market is set to grow 12.1% between 2022, when it was worth $89.34 billion, and 2030.
ANKA, an Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform for African businesses, has raised $5 million. The pre-Series A extension round is a mix of equity and debt; last January, ANKA, formerly Afrikrea, raised $6.2 million. In a statement, ANKA said it will use the fresh investment to strengthen product development and expand services, particularly in its key markets: Nigeria, Kenya and the U.S.
California filed a lawsuit Friday against five of the world’s largest oil companies, alleging that they lied to the public about the damage their product is causing. The state wants the companies to pay into a fund that would support recovery from climate change-related extreme weather events like heavy storms and wildfires.
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.