‘Woah!’ What the heck was that huge fireball in the sky over Miami? Experts weigh in

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

What in the actual....?

Some folks in South Florida and its environs got an eyeful of well, something, Monday night.

Videos circulating on social media Tuesday morning show a brilliant flash of light that seems to explode as it hits earth.

A Twitter user with the handle @thecollinlee was able to get amazing footage by Red Road while driving.

The American Meteor Society tweeted that a “fireball” was spotted between Florida and the Bahamas around 10:15 p.m.

Best educated guess? It was a chunk of an asteroid that NASA had predicted would pass close to Earth.

Among the witnesses who got quite a shock was @CBS12 reporter Jay O’Brien, who accidentally caught a glimpse of the dramatic sight during a live newscast in West Palm Beach.

“Woah! Big flash and streak across sky in West Palm Beach,” tweeted O’Brien with the fireworks. “Working to figure out what it was.”

CBS12 colleague, local weatherman Zach Covey, chimed in soon after the sightings: “The flash of light observed in South Florida not long ago was [likely] a chunk of an asteroid known as 2021 GW4. It was scheduled to make an extremely close approach of only 16,000 miles. The asteroid is the size of a car, roughly 14 feet.”

Though the fireball looked terrifying and something out of a sci-fi flick, astronomers say it posed no threat to humans because it would never survive a journey through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Translation: You can sit back on your couch now.

Recommended Stories

  • 'What is that in sky?': Witnesses see rare fireball explode in sky over Florida

    The streaking fireball prompted calls to the National Weather Service and nearly 200 reports to the American Meteor Society.

  • Bright meteor lights up Florida night sky

    A meteor was spotted, lighting up the sky in different parts of Florida on the night of April 12.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • NASA now knows what went wrong with its Mars helicopter

    All eyes were on Mars this past weekend when NASA had scheduled the first flight of its Ingenuity helicopter. It was supposed to be a monumental moment for NASA, the scientific community, and humanity as a whole, but it ended with a whimper as NASA had to delay the test flight due to some messed up data it received from the tiny aircraft. It wasn't immediately clear what the problem was, and that was perhaps the most worrisome aspect of the delay, but it now looks like NASA has figured things out and will be able to fix the helicopter without much trouble. NASA originally noticed a problem when they switch the helicopter over from a pre-flight mode to flight mode, which is essentially telling the helicopter that it's about to fly. In doing this, the helicopter returned a worrisome alert its engineers have been working to figure out what might have caused the red flag ever since. In a new update, NASA says that it has things pretty much figured out and will be able to correct the error with a simple software update. That's the good news, but there is also some bad news. As you can probably imagine, the software that runs an autonomous aircraft built to fly on another planet is, well, pretty complicated. NASA says that it can build the update easily, but sending it to Mars and going through all of the vital checks will take some time. While the development of the new software change is straightforward, the process of validating it and completing its uplink to Ingenuity will take some time. A detailed timeline for rescheduling the high-speed spin-up test and first flight is still in process. The process of updating Ingenuity’s flight control software will follow established processes for validation with careful and deliberate steps to move the new software through the rover to the base station and then to the helicopter. The good thing about all of this is that the helicopter has a friend alongside it as it gets its new smarts. The Perseverance rover, which is hanging out in the area where it dropped the chopper off, acts as a base station that will receive the software update and then push that new program to the helicopter itself. It's a slick little process that NASA believes will work well, and we'll get to see it in action for the first time. Once the software is built, the update will be sent to the helicopter, at which point a number of other system checks have to be performed. Once booted up on the new software, the helicopter will need to spend several Martian days just chilling out before it can even begin its flight test. That means the tentative "no earlier than" date of this coming Thursday is out the window, and it may be a week or even several weeks before NASA feels comfortable taking the helicopter for a spin.

  • This Asteroid Lineup Compares Sizes of Planet Destroyers

    These videos from YouTuber, MetaBallStudios, compare the sizes of dozens of asteroids in our solar system, as well as some fictional ones from movies. The post This Asteroid Lineup Compares Sizes of Planet Destroyers appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The eye-scan app that detects COVID-19

    This eye scan can detect COVID-19 in three minutesThe app could usher in a new era of testingwith a hit rate of 95%Location: Munich, GermanyIt scans people's eyes to evaluate "pink eye"and identify disease carriers(SOUNDBITE) (German) SEMIC RF MANAGING DIRECTOR, WOLFGANG GRUBER, SAYING: "Specialists realized that there is a connection between COVID-19 and the so-called "pink eye syndrome". That is the pink coloring in the sclera - which is what we are investigating here. That is, the white around the pupil, not the iris - these are often mixed up - but the sclera. And we managed to isolate the pink color of COVID-19 from over two million different pink shades and put this in the app."Semic RF hopes for a U.S. roll out in May 2021pending regulatory approval

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Harris highlights pregnancy difficulties facing Black women

    One Black mother said she nearly died after her son was born following an earlier miscarriage and a stillbirth. Another Black mother said that she wasn't told about the dangers of her particular pregnancy complication in women like herself and that it led to the loss of her baby just before her delivery date. “We didn’t see this coming," Donna Trim-Stewart, the grandmother, said at a White House-sponsored discussion on the health of Black mothers.

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.

  • WHO urges halt to sale of live wild animals in markets

    U.N. health agency's call, citing risk of infectious diseases like COVID-19 spreading from animals to humans, is just the latest pressure on "wet markets."

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink could transition from implanting chips in monkeys to humans within the year

    Last week, the company released a video showing how its chip implant could allow a monkey to play video games using only its brain.

  • Top 10 Richest TikTok Influencers

    As the world becomes more digitally connected and social media continues to hold sway over younger generations, the power of influence itself has become a job that lucky and talented young people have...

  • Bitcoin hits record high before Coinbase IPO

    Extending its 2021 rally, Bitcoin reached fresh heights on Tuesday (April 13).The digital currency hit $62,741 a day ahead of Coinbase's initial public offering.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates.Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, is gaining mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment.Smaller rival Ethereum also reached a record high of $2,205.Major firms including BNY Mellon, Mastercard and Tesla are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin topped $60,000 early last month, fueled by Tesla's move to buy $1.5 billion of the digital currency for its balance sheet.The multi-fold rise in cryptocurrencies is also driven by investors seeking high-yielding assets amid low interest rates.

  • Prince Philip’s Casket Will Ride to His Funeral in a Custom Land Rover He Helped Design

    The modified Defender 130 Gun Bus is a decidedly luxurious take on the iconic utility vehicle.

  • Steve McQueen’s Iconic Persol Sunglasses Are Back—for Good

    The legendary shades are celebrating their all-star status with five new models

  • Coinbase Is Going Public Wednesday: Is This IPO Stock a Buy?

    This digital currency trading platform now valued around $100 billion has become a key player in the crypto economy.

  • Enjoy a Cheeky Ukulele Cover of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

    The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain covers Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," with a bit of affectionate tongue-in-cheek humor. The post Enjoy a Cheeky Ukulele Cover of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ appeared first on Nerdist.

  • As some NC schools seek to start earlier in August, tourism industry vows to fight

    On one side, schools have “ground to pick up.” On the other, “it should be labeled child abuse to send anybody back to school before Labor Day.”

  • Jacob & Co.’s Insane Watches Are Now Availble at a Pop-Up Shop in Miami

    Snap a few wrist shots of the brand’s complicated timepieces before the shop closes in August.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory