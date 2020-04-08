Wobbly U.S. fiscal response could deepen coronavirus recession

By Howard Schneider and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government's massive effort to nurse the economy through the coronavirus crisis was billed as a send-money-and-don't-sweat-the-details flood of cash to people and businesses in a $22 trillion system that has ground to a halt.

So far, the checks are not in the mail.

From technological glitches to confusion over the fine points of policy, the delays are mounting. The federal government's muddled response risks deepening and lengthening a recession already historic for the speed of its onset.

States are struggling to process a historic mountain of unemployment claims on outdated technology. Large corporations, including companies slammed by the "social distancing" edicts keeping people at home, remain in the dark on the details of promised loans. Small businesses by the millions are desperately seeking cash, while banks still lack the right paperwork days into a lending program.

The Federal Reserve, quick to throw a backstop https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-fed-rescue-analysi/with-latest-moves-fed-becomes-creditor-in-chief-for-u-s-business-idUSKBN21A3JX under large portions of the financial system and major corporations through open-ended bond purchases, has yet to complete a promised "Main Street" program of an all-encompassing safety net of credit.

Making matters worse, the original $2.3 trillion in aid that was passed by Congress late last month isn't nearly enough, businesses warn.

Every day that passes without federal money getting to people is "an unnecessary hit to businesses and households across the U.S.," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.





FAST LAW, SLOW EXECUTION

Speed was considered of the essence when the so-called CARES Act became law on March 27, committing the $2.3 trillion to make up for the wages and incomes lost after Americans were ordered to stay home to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was a rare moment of bipartisanship in Washington, with both liberal and conservative economists mostly agreeing this was not the time to argue philosophical points about moral hazard, misplaced incentives, or the dangers of public debt, but to get money to people before they were bankrupt or hungry.

As infections of COVID-19, the respiratory illness spread by the coronavirus, rose in the United States, so did concerns that without a broad government backstop, businesses would fail and households default on loans at such a scale that it would collapse the financial system as well. Instead of a quick "V-shaped" recession, with a deep drop but a fast and sharp rebound, delay could generate more chronic, systemic problems.

But theory and practice have diverged.

States have struggled just with the sheer volume of unemployment claims, which rocketed from about a couple hundred thousand a week in what was an era of historically low unemployment to millions https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-jobless/u-s-unemployment-offices-sitting-on-mountain-of-pending-claims-idUSKBN21I222 at a time. More than half, including California, New York and Pennsylvania, still rely on decades-old mainframe systems based on the COBOL language first introduced in 1959.

Efforts to extend benefits to the gig worker economy, a key element of the rescue bill, have not yet been explained on state unemployment websites. The timetable for a different bit of individual assistance, checks of up to $1,200 per person, is also unclear.

Major corporations, including airlines, due for direct loans under the $2.3 trillion emergency legislation are still waiting for detailed guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how and when it will show up.

Perhaps most unnerving to America's millions of mom-and-pop restaurants, smaller manufacturers, and other small businesses considered the spine of the U.S. economy, the promise of quick checks and forgivable loans has fallen flat.

When the $350 billion "Payroll Protection Program" was launched last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said small entrepreneurs as of last Friday could "walk into a bank ... and get money."

Instead, there has been a maze https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-stimulus-banks/us-small-business-rescue-loan-program-enters-fourth-day-plagued-by-technical-problems-idUSKBN21O25F of red tape.